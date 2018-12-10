Getting Healthier in the New Year? We Got You!

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caribou Coffee is unveiling new dietary options aimed at helping customers make healthy choices in the New Year or meet restricted diet guidelines. First, is the introduction of coconut milk as an option for all Caribou Coffee beverages. "Whether you have a sensitivity to dairy products or are trying to cut calories, coconut milk is a delicious alternative. Try some of our new delicious offerings, or try coconut milk in your go-to Caribou beverages," says Jenifer Hagness, VP of Marketing and Product Innovation at Caribou Coffee.

Guests can now enjoy coconut milk in three different beverages NEW to the Caribou Coffee lineup:

Cold Press Latte

Coconut milk is added to this slow-crafted, cold press coffee. Enjoy it hot or cold, an option trending in coffee shops nationally.

Pomegranate Acai Tea Latte

Pomegranate acai green tea is steeped in coconut milk and lightly sweetened with honey. Enjoy hot or iced.

Matcha Vanilla Tea Latte

Coconut milk is mixed into this Matcha tea beverage and sweetened with vanilla. Available hot or iced.

NEW Gluten-Free Soufflés

When it comes to food, Caribou Coffee offers an entire menu of gluten-free sandwiches and BRAND NEW soufflés which are warmed and served in a gluten-free safe bag. These new options are delicious, high in protein and low in carbs.

Bacon and Smoked Gouda Soufflé

(12g protein, 11g carbohydrates, 310 calories)

Swiss, Mushroom & Spinach Soufflé

(vegetarian option, 8g protein, 10g carbohydrates, 270 calories)

Gluten-Free Sandwiches

Gluten-Free Chicken Chorizo Munster (390 calories)

Spicy chicken chorizo, muenster cheese and a cage-free fried egg on a gluten free English muffin

Gluten-Free Spinach Artichoke Provolone (420 calories)

Cage-free fried egg, spinach artichoke spread and provolone cheese on a gluten free English muffin

About Caribou Coffee

Founded in 1992, Caribou Coffee is the second largest company-operated premium coffeehouse in the United States with nearly 300 company-owned locations, 80 company-owned Coffee & Bagels locations in partnership with Einstein Bros. Bagels, over 120 domestic license locations in 22 states and 274 international franchise stores in 11 countries. Caribou Coffee provides high quality, handcrafted beverages and food options to fuel life's adventures, both big and small. Known for a commitment to sustainability, the Company was the first major U.S. coffeehouse to serve 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified™ coffees and espresso. Caribou Coffee products can also be found in grocery stores, mass retailers, club stores, foodservice providers, hotels, entertainment venues and online. To learn more about Caribou Coffee, visit CaribouCoffee.com, follow the coffeehouse on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Sign up for Caribou Coffee's loyalty program, Caribou Perks, at www.caribouperks.com.

