Getting to Know the Whale Photo Solution by ZEASN - an AWS partner

BEIJING, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEASN, the world's leading smart home ecosystem operator, today recommends Whale Photo, a one-stop smart solutions for digital photo frames, including system software, cloud service, and mobile app, aiming to offer simple, flexible, and secure sharing experience for global users.

Whale Photo is a part of Whale Eco smart home devices OS solutions. It integrates the cloud services of AWS to ensure safe and stable operation globally. Whale Photo was based on a series of AWS reliable solutions, such as Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3), AWS IoT, Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS), Amazon Simple Queue Service (SQS), Amazon MQ, Amazon CloudFront, etc. AWS offers a broad set of global cloud-based products that help organizations like ZEASN to move faster, lower IT costs, and scale.

Whale Photo Highlights:

Instant Sharing: syncs to your photo frame from the cloud server, sharing anytime, anywhere.

Free App & User-friendly: download the Whale Photo app for free, then simply pair and connect.

Voice-control Supported: supports both works with Alexa and Alexa Built-in.

About ZEASN

ZEASN Information Group was founded in January 2011. As the world's leading smart home ecosystem operator, more than 50 million global households (with more than 150 million users) are currently using smart TVs, set-top boxes, smart speakers, and other smart home entertainment devices powered by Whale cloud services.

Whale OS is an operating system with independent intellectual property rights that supports various popular smart home devices. Based on Whale Eco, it provides users with a wide range of global top and local essential entertainment apps or content and provides innovative Internet services such as efficient customized development and intelligent voice for Whale Eco partners.

Whale Eco is ZEASN's efforts to build a smart home entertainment ecosystem that serves global users since 2018. The ecosystem takes Whale OS as the core, relying on professional and powerful Whale cloud services and smart devices, and unites content service partners, technical service providers, advertising service providers, and smart device manufacturers to provide global users with wonderful home entertainment products. Whale Eco's partners include Philips, Netflix, Novatek, TPV, TCL, Amazon, Google, etc. To find out more, please visit: https://www.zeasn.com

