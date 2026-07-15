GetWhys Grounds All AI-Generated GTM Content in Real Buyer Intelligence

BOISE, Idaho, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI floods go-to-market teams with content at a scale that was unthinkable two years ago, the harder question has become what governs the quality of that output. B2B teams are shipping more messaging, web copy, sales narratives, and enablement content than ever, often through ChatGPT, Claude, Copilot, and internal agents. The challenge isn't speed. It's knowing what will actually make a buyer act.

GetWhys' quantitative dashboard

Today, GetWhys announced the launch of its platform, which lets product marketing and go-to-market teams validate messaging, positioning, and content against real buyer intelligence before it reaches the market. That validation draws on GetWhys' own database of thousands of B2B buyer interviews — built specifically for GTM and product marketing questions, and not available anywhere else.

"Every PMM we talk to is running into the same challenge," said Philippe Boutros, CEO and Co-founder of GetWhys. "AI can help you generate infinite versions of a message. The hard part is knowing what will push buyers to act."

Buyer research typically happens sporadically, then sits still. Content doesn't wait for it. Campaigns ship, decks get built, proposals go out on whatever assumptions are already in the room, and asking for new research means restarting the process. GetWhys closes that gap: every piece of content is checked against real buyer evidence the moment it's created, not whenever research catches up.

The relaunch lands amid a period of sharp growth. Earlier this year, GetWhys closed a $5.2 million oversubscribed funding round led by EPIC Ventures, with participation from CEAS Investments, Portland Seed Fund, Next Frontier Capital, Tuesday Capital, and Capital Eleven. Over the past year, GetWhys has grown revenue more than tenfold, expanded its customer base more than twentyfold, and doubled its team to 18 employees.

Buyer Validation Embedded in Everything You Create

GetWhys validates content at the moment it's created, inside the systems teams already use. When a seller drafts a proposal, or a marketer drafts a campaign brief, GetWhys supplies relevant evidence from its buyer intelligence database — built from thousands of research interviews — so the content is grounded before it ships.

That same speed extends beyond individual content to how fast teams can act on what they learn.

"Historically, validating anything — a strategy shift, a piece of content — meant weeks of primary research before we could move. With GetWhys, that validation is always on. We get the depth we need on what buyers are actually experiencing as we're building, not after, so we get to market with the right message, faster," said Vincent Lo, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Loopio.

For GTM leaders, GetWhys turns buyer intelligence into a standard they set once — enforced automatically on every piece of content their team creates, without a company-wide rollout of a new application. A Usage Dashboard shows how that intelligence is being used and its downstream effect across everything it touches.

Teams at Intel, Verizon, and CDW use GetWhys to ground proposals, campaigns, and sales content in verified buyer insight.

New ways to work with GetWhys

MCP Integration — a validation layer across AI tools and agents via the Model Context Protocol standard, keeping content within PMM-defined guardrails and tracked on a dashboard.

— a validation layer across AI tools and agents via the Model Context Protocol standard, keeping content within PMM-defined guardrails and tracked on a dashboard. Content Scratchpad — a workspace to draft and validate content as you write it.

— a workspace to draft and validate content as you write it. Call Recorder Integration — connects GetWhys' database with customer and prospect language from sales calls, starting with Gong.

— connects GetWhys' database with customer and prospect language from sales calls, starting with Gong. Slack Integration — buyer intelligence questions, message validation, and cited insights, directly in Slack.

— buyer intelligence questions, message validation, and cited insights, directly in Slack. Unlimited Research Requests — no caps, no overage fees.

— no caps, no overage fees. Citation-backed outputs — every recommendation traces back to its buyer evidence.

As AI accelerates content creation, the advantage is shifting to companies whose content is grounded in a deeper understanding of their buyers.

About GetWhys



GetWhys helps B2B go-to-market teams validate messaging, positioning, content, and strategy against real buyer intelligence. By connecting buyer research directly to execution, the platform helps organizations make faster decisions without losing sight of what matters most: what buyers actually think, need, and believe.

The company is headquartered in Boise, with offices in Portland, NYC and Bozeman. Learn more at getwhys.io.

Media Contact:

Rick Medeiros

(510) 556-8517

[email protected]

SOURCE GetWhys