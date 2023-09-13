GFI Software and QBS Software Announce Extension of their Strategic Partnership

GFI USA LLC

13 Sep, 2023, 08:11 ET

Collaboration is set to amplify GFI's MSP solutions in the UK, with a special focus on the brand-new purpose-built MSP solution, GFI AppManager.

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GFI Software and QBS Software are excited to announce an extension to their strategic partnership, adding QBS Software as one of GFI Software's key distributors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Through this collaboration, QBS Software will bring GFI's cutting-edge technology offerings to the vibrant landscape of UK SMBs and further support their growth. 

The announcement was made at the 13th annual Managed Services Summit in London where GFI Software and QBS are the co-headline sponsors.

"Our UK alliance with QBS Software expands on our existing, strong relationship in France and the Nordic countries, and is timed with our brand-new release of GFI AppManager, a game-changing technology for MSPs," said Eric Vaughan, GFI Software's CEO, "Beyond just expanding GFI's reach, this partnership further strengthens our commitment to providing best-in-class IT solutions through distributors with a key focus on Managed Service Providers."

Dave Stevinson, CEO of QBS Software, added, "We have had huge success with GFI Software in France and across the Nordics. We're seeking to emulate that success in the UK and Ireland by encouraging both our existing and new partners in the MSP community to engage with GFI Software."

At the event, GFI and QBS's CEOs Eric Vaughan and Dave Stevinson delivered a joint keynote speech, setting the stage for dramatic announcements benefiting the Managed Services market. During the Summit, Vaughan will present "The Power of Service - How MSPs are Changing the Landscape", and Stevinson will participate in the panel discussion "Accelerating Digital Growth - Taking the Initiative." GFI chose the event to announce the general availability of GFI AppManager, a revolutionary solution to power MSPs, including unveiling GFI's new commercial for GFI AppManager.

ABOUT GFI SOFTWARE

GFI Software develops business-essential software for small and medium-sized businesses and delivers its products through a worldwide network of dedicated partners worldwide. With a direct focus on expanding solutions for Managed Service Providers, over  40,000+ customers use GFI Software solutions for their network management and performance, security, and collaboration applications. For more information, visit gfi.com.

For Media Inquiries
[email protected]

For Business Inquiries
[email protected]

LinkedIn / Twitter / Facebook 

ABOUT QBS SOFTWARE 
QBS Software's mission is to enable publishers and customers to optimize their procurement process, ensuring sustainable value for all stakeholders. Their commitment to service excellence, competitive pricing, and product expertise is unparalleled.

Website
qbssoftware.com/contact

Email
[email protected] 

Phone
+44 20 8733 7100

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1888529/GFI_Software_Logo_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2209625/QBS_Logo.jpg

SOURCE GFI USA LLC

