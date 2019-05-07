GFS Chemicals Adds New Product to Industry Leading Solutions

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GFS Chemicals has added a new product to its list of non-aqueous hydrogen chloride solutions. The new product is a three-molar solution of hydrogen chloride in isopropyl acetate, which will allow GFS to service a growing customer base in more demanding process chemistries.

"These products have been a natural fit at GFS for many years," said President and CEO J. Steel Hutchinson. "Our focus on quality, consistency, and service aligns with the needs of manufacturers of all sizes."

GFS designed and installed a new process vessel to support the product line in 2018. The products are sometimes referred to as "Ethereal HCl" or "Ethanolic HCl," depending on the solvent used. The addition of isopropyl acetate to the GFS product line appeals to manufacturers using hydrogen chloride solutions closer to their final product.

"The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive," said Austin B. Hutchinson Business Development Manager of the Organic Division. "Our customers are relieved they don't have to handle a cylinder of hydrogen chloride gas on their production floor."

GFS has considerable experience handling compressed gases after nearly 20 years of manufacturing fine organic chemicals from acetylene.

"Our team implemented a solution to safely and reliably bring these products to market," said Organic Division General Manager Michael Minor. "It helps make GFS even more competitive in the market."

GFS continues to spearhead its SAFE EHS&S program, which in 2018 earned the company the Silver Performance Improvement Award from the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA). The program continues to guide the 90-year-old company's growth strategy.

