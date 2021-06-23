GG4L Acquires Stackup

ALAMEDA, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Global Grid for Learning (GG4L) announced the acquisition of Stackup, an EdTech startup with a focus on learning outcomes in K-12 education. Stackup's AI-based data analytics technology will be securely integrated and deployed through GG4L's School Passport, an Integration as a Service (iPaaS) Platform, widely used by more than 20,000 schools serving over 10 million students.

Stackup is easily installable on all student devices, including Chromebooks and laptops, to capture and report real-time anonymized learner engagement data. Stackup's patented technology measures when students are actually engaged with high accuracy. Teachers can assign and monitor reading by reading level, subject area, and website. Stackup also calculates the reading level and subject area as students read and learn across the Web. While browsing the Web, Stackup knows when a student is engaged in any online content.

Stackup enriches School Passport's platform capabilities, for both schools and EdTech vendors, enabling schools to manage, roster, navigate, and measure digital learning across all grade levels.

"We began our Stackup journey to unlock and reward learning across the digital space. As we turn the page, I don't believe anyone can help us accelerate our vision better than GG4L. We are pleased and proud to be joining the GG4L family.'' said Nick Garvin, Founder of Stackup, recognized as Forbes 30 under 30.

"Stackup enables schools and colleges to capture evidential 24x7 data to precisely measure and monitor student online attendance time and learning engagement activities across all digital Apps and resources, including any website on the Web." said Robert Iskander, GG4L Founder and CEO. "Stackup will be the cornerstone for our Future-Proof Skills initiative enabling the stacking of learners' micro credentials and badges to pre-qualify them for specific career pathways."

School Passport, including the pre-integrated Stackup extension, is free to all GG4L member schools globally. The Stackup teacher and admin reporting tool is available now in GG4L Compass under an optional annual license agreement. For a free 30-day trial, reach out to [email protected] .

About Global Grid for Learning (GG4L), a Public Benefit Corporation

Founded in 2018, GG4L is a membership-based collaborative providing schools and EdTech vendors a foundation for digital transformation. GG4L's School Passport® is an Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), offering a suite of cloud integration services to 20,000+ schools, financially sustained by hundreds of EdTech vendors. With industry-leading PII Shield protection, GG4L advocates for open standards based data integrations, governed data exchange, and strict data privacy compliance.

As a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, GG4L is an impact-driven Edtech company supporting continuous school improvement through sponsored impact initiatives. GG4L's Future-Proof Skills Initiative helps close the skills gap by connecting students, employers, and content providers with an efficient and cost-saving approach. For more information, visit gg4l.com .

About Stackup

Stackup intelligently measures all online reading, learning, and engagement using its patented technology to unlock the full learning potential of the web. Focused on digital learning, Stackup provides educators with information around students' online usage, while giving teachers the tools to improve online learning outcomes, and introduces students to interest-driven content that can be measured and rewarded. As a certified Google for Education Partner, Stackup is making digital learning easier and more enjoyable for learners and educators around the world. Learn more at Stackup.net

