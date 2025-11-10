GGBR Inc. Announces Listing of "Goldfish" (Ticker: GGBR) Token on XT.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GGBR Inc., the Wyoming‑incorporated development and marketing company, is pleased to announce that its native stablecointoken, "Goldfish", is now officially listed for trading on the global cryptocurrency exchange XT.com (ticker: GGBR ). Goldfish is a blockchain-native, gold-collateralized digital asset engineered for crypto-native investors who value real-world stability, on-chain transparency, and frictionless ownership, merging the permanence of gold with the precision of modern finance.

Key Highlights:

Goldfish (ticker: GGBR) is now live for deposit, trading and withdrawal on XT.com, one of the industry's fast‑growing and global crypto exchanges: https://www.xt.com/en/trade/ggbr_usdt

This listing marks a major milestone in GGBR Inc.'s strategic roadmap, enhancing liquidity, accessibility and visibility of the Goldfish token .

is backed by ION.au - I-ON Digital Corp's (OTCQB: ) gold-reserve–backed security, collateralized at 1/1000th of an ounce, creating a micro-fractional asset priced around $4.00 USD (at $4,000/oz gold price). This design eliminates the barriers of traditional gold ownership and provides liquid, digitally native, and inflation-resistant exposure for investors of all sizes.

The Company anticipates the listing will facilitate trading by global investors—including banks, family offices and funds.

Executive Commentary:

Peter Mikhailenok, President of GGBR Inc., stated:

"Our initial listing on XT.com is a major win for GGBR Inc. and our Goldfish token. It immediately boosts market access for our asset-backed stablecoin, validates our gold-collateralized tokenization model, and is a critical step in bringing our institutional-grade financial products to a wider audience."

What Investors Should Know:

holders can now access the XT.com platform to trade to the extent permitted by local jurisdictional regulations. New investors seeking exposure to Goldfish may now open a verified account on XT.com, deposit supported assets, and participate in the trading pair(s) as announced by the exchange.

GGBR Inc. remains committed to full transparency regarding token economics and the progressive rollout of our acquisitions and monetization agenda.

Next Steps & Roadmap:

GGBR Inc. will coordinate investor‑education webinars, community AMAs, and marketing campaigns to coincide with the listing.

GGBR Inc. will create additional exchange listing targets and liquidity‑pool incentives for Goldfish during Q4 2025 and beyond.

Further updates will be communicated via our corporate website, investor deck, and official social channels.

About GGBR Inc.:

GGBR Inc. is a Wyoming‑incorporated C corporation with headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Its mission is to redefine gold investment by bridging the timeless value of gold with the transparency, security, and accessibility of blockchain technology. Goldfish (ticker: GGBR) empowers investors of all sizes with real-time, gold-collateralized digital assets - offering liquidity, fractional ownership, and verifiable trust on-chain. Built for Speed. Built for Intelligence. Useful by Design.

About XT.com:

Founded in 2018, XT.com is a global cryptocurrency exchange offering spot, futures, savings, staking, and NFT services. The platform supports over 1,000 cryptocurrencies and trading pairs, serves millions of users worldwide, and emphasizes security and compliance. ( xt.com )

Website: www.goldfishgold.com

Forward‑Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward‑looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. GGBR Inc. undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

