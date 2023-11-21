GHOST® Energy Named Official Energy Drink Partner of the Phoenix Suns

PHOENIX, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GHOST®, a lifestyle brand spanning energy drinks, sports nutrition, merch and apparel, is now the Official Energy Drink Partner of the Phoenix Suns.

As part of this dynamic collaboration, GHOST® ENERGY "ORANGE CREAM" will be available to fans at Phoenix Suns home games throughout the arena's concessions, Grab & Go kiosks and used as a back bar mixer. GHOST® ENERGY and the Phoenix Suns will also join forces with Fry's Food Stores to offer exclusive promotions and exciting fan engagement opportunities. These activations will not only bring GHOST® ENERGY closer to fans but also enhance the overall game-day experience for Phoenix Suns supporters.

"Phoenix was one of the very first cities we launched GHOST® ENERGY in back in 2020 and it's still one of our biggest markets," said Dan Lourenco, CEO and Co-Founder of GHOST®. "Teaming up with a legendary franchise, like the Phoenix Suns, and collaborating with Fry's will allow us to connect with fans who have supported GHOST® from day one on a whole new level. We can't wait to see our brand helping to fuel the energy and excitement at the arena."

"Our partnership with GHOST® provides another opportunity to elevate the energy and excitement for our fans," said Dan Costello, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury. "We welcome GHOST®'s innovation and authenticity and look forward to having GHOST® ENERGY available at all games, concerts and events at our arena."

The partnership between GHOST® ENERGY and the Phoenix Suns represents a dynamic fusion of sports and energy drinks. As fans gather at the arena, they can now enjoy the great taste of GHOST® ENERGY's authentic flavors powered by natural caffeine and zero sugars while supporting their favorite team.

Footprint Center will be stocked with GHOST®'s feel-good energy drink to enhance the fan experience for every publicly ticketed event held at the arena, including concerts and Phoenix Mercury games. To learn more about GHOST® ENERGY, visit www.ghostenergy.com.

About GHOST ®

GHOST® is a lifestyle brand of sports nutrition products, energy drinks, dietary supplements, and apparel. GHOST® is disrupting the sports nutrition industry by creating a lifestyle movement that includes transparent innovative products, global distribution, immersive content, key influencer partnerships, and authentic collaborations with many of the world's leading flavor brands, including OREO®, Chips Ahoy!®, Sour Patch Kids®, Sonic® Drive-In, Warheads®, Swedish Fish® and Welch's®. GHOST® products can be found at GNC, ghostlifestyle.com, and select global retailers in over 40 countries. For more information, visit ghostlifestyle.com or connect with the brand on Instagram, X, TikTok, or Twitch.

