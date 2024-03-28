Ghost Kitchens Market Expansion Post-Pandemic Research Study: Important for Foodservice Providers to Invest Long-term in Ghost Kitchens to Align with Consumer Preferences

DUBLIN, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ghost Kitchens in the Post-Pandemic Era" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pandemic encouraged brands to explore delivery-only concepts like ghost kitchens, where a single restaurant prepares or where multiple virtual restaurants share a kitchen, known as host kitchens. Delivery takeaway forecast to increase in growth during the 2022-27 period, especially in North America and Asia. It is therefore important for foodservice providers to invest long-term in ghost kitchens to align with consumer preferences.

Scope

The virtual restaurant bubble proceeded to grow during global pandemic lockdowns when consumer demand for convenience was at an all-time high.

Although consumers in urban areas were working from home more often, they still had fast-paced lifestyles.

Despite times of high inflation, a notable proportion of younger consumers spend highly on delivery. Delivery-only enterprises such as ghost kitchens have an opportunity to thrive if they effectively micro-target the younger, high-spending consumer groups.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction Trends Deep Dive Trends in Action Take-Outs Appendix

