Ghost Robotics® Unveils New Manipulator Arm for the Vision 60 Q-UGV®

Adds rugged, top-mounted manipulation to leading all-weather quadruped robot

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ghost Robotics today announced the launch of its new Manipulator Arm for the Vision 60 Quadruped Unmanned Ground Vehicle (Q-UGV®), expanding the robot's mission capabilities with precise, robust manipulation in the world's harshest environments.

The new Manipulator Arm from Ghost Robotics for the Vision 60 Q-UGV is a lightweight, modular, top-mounted system capable of performing complex tasks—such as opening doors, retrieving objects, handling equipment—in both outdoor and indoor environments.

Designed as a lightweight, modular, top-mounted system, the Manipulator Arm enables the Vision 60 to perform complex tasks—such as opening doors, retrieving objects, handling equipment, and interacting with the environment—while maintaining the robot's renowned agility and mobility. The arm's six degrees of freedom (DoF) and fully backdrivable design provide smooth, force-sensitive control that mirrors the durability of the robot's legs.

"At Ghost Robotics, our mission is to keep people out of harm's way," said Gavin Kenneally, Co-Founder and CEO of Ghost Robotics. "We already build legged robots for some of the world's most demanding customers operating in the toughest environments. Now, those same robots can manipulate the world around them—giving first responders, warfighters, and inspectors a safer and more capable platform for hazardous or hard-to-reach missions."

The Manipulator Arm extends the Vision 60's utility across defense, EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), disaster response, inspection, manufacturing, and other industrial missions where remotely operated manipulation is essential.

"The Vision 60 was built for the harshest terrain outside, but anyone in public safety or defense knows the toughest challenges are often inside the building," added Kenneally. "With our new arm enabling door access, the robot is built for both worlds."

Key Specifications

Full Extension: 1 meter (3.3 ft)

Mass: 10.6 kg (23.4 lbs.)

Gripping Force: 11.3 kg (25 lbs.)

Payload: 3.75 kg (8.3 lbs.) at 50 cm (19.7 in), continuous

Operating Temperature: –40 to 55 °C (–40 to 131 °F)

IP67 (dust-tight, submersible up to 1 meter)

About the Vision 60 Q-UGV®

The Vision 60 is an all-weather, all-terrain quadruped built for real-world missions. With modular payloads, waterproof construction and field-repairable architecture, the Vision 60 delivers three times the endurance of most competing legged platforms while maintaining unmatched mobility in rain, snow, mud, sand, and complex terrain.

The platform is extensible with mission-specific sensors, cameras, communication systems and now the new Manipulator Arm—making it adaptable for defense, industrial, public safety, energy, construction, and data-center operations. The Vision 60 is trusted by the U.S. Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, and commercial partners in energy, data centers, construction, and more.

About Ghost Robotics

Ghost Robotics builds rugged, agile legged robots designed to keep people out of harm's way. From hazardous material removal and landmine detection to disaster response and critical infrastructure security, Ghost Robotics' Vision 60 Q-UGV performs the dangerous, dirty, and dull tasks that humans should not. The company's platforms support autonomous and remote-controlled missions across defense, public safety, and industrial sectors. Learn more at www.ghostrobotics.io.

