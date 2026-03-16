GHOSTBOND Debuts in Walmart Nationwide, Bringing Celebrity-Stylist Trusted Hair Adhesives to Consumers

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GHOSTBOND, the award-winning hair adhesive brand trusted by celebrity stylists and professional artists, today announced its launch in Walmart stores nationwide, bringing professional-grade hair adhesives to consumers across the country.

Known for its camera-ready hold, sweat-proof strength, and professional reliability, GHOSTBOND has become the go-to adhesive for top artists including Doja Cat, Mary J. Blige, and Christina Aguilera, as well as the stylists behind red carpet events, tours, and on-set productions.

The retail rollout features three high-performance SKUs; each designed for a different styling need:

GHOSTBOND Daily – Effortless, everyday wear for versatile styling

– Effortless, everyday wear for versatile styling GHOSTBOND Endure – Extreme hold and long-lasting strength

– Extreme hold and long-lasting strength GHOSTBOND BondBreak – Gentle, removable formula to for safe, damage-free wear

This expansion follows the brand's rebrand from Professional Hair Labs to GHOSTBOND earlier this year, uniting its professional legacy with a fresh vision for consumer accessibility.

It also builds on GHOSTBOND's recent collaboration with celebrity hairstylist Kellon Deryck, Megan Thee Stallion's go-to stylist, which introduced the world's first-ever tinted lace wig adhesive system for all skin tones—underscoring the brand's commitment to innovation and inclusivity.

"This launch is about breaking barriers between professional performance and consumer access." Said Ryan Margolin, CEO of GHOSTBOND. "Walmart gives us the platform to deliver salon-level reliability to millions more customers while staying true to the standards our professionals depend on."

Formulated for all hair types and textures, GHOSTBOND reflects the brand's commitment to inclusivity, delivering reliable solutions for consumers from all backgrounds.

About GHOSTBOND:

For more than 20 years, GHOSTBOND has led the evolution of high-performance hair adhesives, setting the standard for reliability, comfort, and innovation. Trusted by professional stylists and everyday wig and hair system wearers worldwide, the brand delivers skin-safe, water-resistant, and long-lasting solutions engineered to perform under real-life conditions. From camera-ready precision to sweat-resistant durability, GHOSTBOND combines advanced formulation with distinctive, modern packaging, reinforcing its position as an iconic name in hair industry

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SOURCE GHOSTBOND