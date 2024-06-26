GHR Healthcare Acquires United Anesthesia, Expanding Locum Tenens Services

BLUE BELL, Pa., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GHR Healthcare, a leading provider of comprehensive workforce solutions in the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce the acquisition of United Anesthesia, a renowned CRNA and Anesthesiologist staffing provider headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina. This strategic acquisition marks a significant step in GHR Healthcare's mission to expand its advanced practice and locum tenens staffing services.

Founded in 1979, United Anesthesia has established a robust presence across the country, specializing in delivering exceptional anesthesia staffing solutions. With over four decades of experience and a strong market position, United Anesthesia brings a wealth of expertise and industry knowledge to GHR Healthcare.

"We are excited to join forces with GHR Healthcare and bring our expertise in anesthesia staffing to a larger platform," said Tracy Strother-Mayer, President and CEO of United Anesthesia. "This partnership will enhance our service offerings and provide greater opportunities for our employees, providers, and clients. Together, we will continue to deliver exceptional healthcare staffing solutions and make an impact on patient care across the United States." We thank Founders Advisors for connecting our remarkable organizations.

"Tracy and the United Anesthesia team have built a very successful business in locum tenens staffing services for anesthesiologists and CRNAs, serving health systems and surgery centers nationwide for over 45-years," said John Quirk, CEO of GHR Healthcare. "The cultures of GHR and UA align perfectly. Both are dedicated to providing superior customer service and creating tremendous professional opportunities for both contracted providers and internal team members. We couldn't be more excited to help United Anesthesia grow from its already strong base while maintaining the elevated standards set by Tracy and her team."

Additionally, Marc Aronstein, the Chairman of the Board for GHR Healthcare, shared, "GHR has been seeking a physician and advanced practice locum tenens staffing business to complement its existing healthcare staffing offering. We expect continued strong secular tailwinds to exist due to the current and growing physician shortage in the United States. United Anesthesia plays a critical role in helping health systems meet their needs for staffing anesthesiologists and CRNAs, which are in short supply. We look forward to our partnership together."

About GHR Healthcare

GHR Healthcare, founded in 1993, offers comprehensive workforce solutions in clinical and nonclinical healthcare, including nursing, allied health, revenue cycle management, healthcare IT, and education. Serving professionals, healthcare facilities, school districts, and community-based organizations nationwide, GHR provides a range of staffing support delivery models such as contingent, per diem, contract, travel, direct hire, and interim services, as well as MSP and RPO partnerships.

About United Anesthesia

United Anesthesia, established in 1979 and headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, is a leading provider of CRNA and Anesthesiologist staffing. With a robust presence along the Southeastern coast of the United States, they specialize in delivering exceptional anesthesia staffing solutions.

