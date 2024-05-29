GHR Healthcare Launches GHR Live!, Empowering Healthcare Professionals with a User-Friendly and Comprehensive Job Search & Management App

GHR Healthcare

May 29, 2024

BLUE BELL, Pa., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GHR Healthcare, a leading healthcare staffing and workforce solutions provider, announces the launch of GHR Live!, a user-friendly and comprehensive job search app designed to empower all healthcare professionals.

GHR Live! expands beyond traditional nursing and allied health job apps to encompass the entire healthcare ecosystem. This includes advanced practice providers, therapists, technicians, case managers, coders, and a wide range of other healthcare specialists. The app equips them with the tools to take control of their careers and find the perfect fit for their individual needs.

The app's intuitive interface allows users to search and filter for jobs based on their preferred location, salary range, and contract type. GHR Live! offers a diverse range of opportunities, encompassing per diem, travel, local, interim, temp-to-perm, and permanent positions.

"We are thrilled to introduce GHR Live! and empower healthcare professionals across all specialties to navigate their careers with greater ease and flexibility," states John Quirk, CEO and Founder of GHR Healthcare. "This app reflects our commitment to providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the entire healthcare workforce, from clinicians to administrators."

GHR Live! sets itself apart from the competition by prioritizing a user-friendly experience and offering access to the most comprehensive healthcare job search and management technology available.

To learn more and download, visit www.ghrhealthcare.com/ghrlive

About GHR Healthcare
GHR Healthcare, founded in 1993, offers comprehensive workforce solutions in clinical and nonclinical healthcare, including nursing, allied health, revenue cycle management, healthcare IT, and education. Serving professionals, healthcare facilities, school districts, and community-based organizations nationwide, GHR provides a range of staffing support delivery models such as contingent, per diem, contract, travel, direct hire, and interim services, as well as MSP and RPO partnerships.

For more information, visit www.ghrhealthcare.com

SOURCE GHR Healthcare

