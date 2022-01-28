GHR Healthcare Partners with the PA Department of Health

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) has named GHR Healthcare, the parent organization of General Healthcare Resources, as the exclusive healthcare staffing partner for their newly announced COVID Staffing Strike Force.

John Quirk, GHR Healthcare CEO and Keara Klinepeter, Acting Secretary of Health Pennsylvania Department of Health John Quirk, GHR Healthcare CEO

The program is designed to provide clinical staff care teams to assist in hospitals and long-term care facilities across PA struggling to keep up with high patient volume and overburdened staff due to COVID-19. The first strike team was deployed to Grand View Health earlier this week. Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter discussed the program in a news conference on Monday.

"We are extremely grateful for the continued efforts of healthcare workers on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 as the number of hospitalizations push healthcare facilities toward maximum capacity," said Klinepeter during the press conference. "Everyone in the community who needs care is affected when hospitals are forced to deal with the unprecedented capacity and workforce-related challenges exacerbated by COVID-19."

Based in Plymouth Meeting, PA, GHR will work with the DOH to provide registered nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, doctors, and respiratory therapists. Due to in-state shortages of clinical personnel, much of their sourcing and recruiting efforts will be from states other than Pennsylvania.

"We're honored to be partnering with the Department of Health on this initiative," said John Quirk, CEO of GHR Healthcare. "The Strike Force Team concept is a creative approach to bring qualified health care professionals into the state to provide some much-needed relief for existing staff members. For almost 30-years we have been providing staff to PA healthcare organizations and are excited to be part of this critical support program."

