GHX Celebrates 2023 Millennium Club Honorees for Supply Chain Automation

Healthcare Providers and Suppliers Recognized for Commitment to Digital-First Supply Chains

LOUISVILLE, Colo., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) today proudly named 89 leading healthcare provider and supplier organizations to the 2023 Millennium Club . The Millennium Club honors healthcare organizations that demonstrate their commitment to a digital-first supply chain by automating more than one million transactions annually through the GHX Exchange, an industry leading cloud-based supply chain network. Honorees were selected from more than 5,300 healthcare providers and suppliers in North America who embraced the strong role of digitalization in improving patient care and lowering the cost to deliver it.

"Supply chain automation goes far beyond enhancing operational efficiency—it plays a vital role in driving the levels of agility and resilience required for the modern healthcare enterprise—and it lies at the heart of the digital transformation that is shaping how and where care is delivered," said Tina Vatanka Murphy, president and CEO, GHX. "In an era where the call for operational excellence and sustainability within healthcare is louder and more urgent than ever, the achievements of the 2023 Millennium Club stand as a testament to what is possible when technology and visionary leadership converge."

Millennium Club members will be celebrated at the 2024 GHX Summit taking place May 13-16 at the JW Marriott in Austin, Texas. The Summit will further highlight the advancements and collaborative endeavors within the healthcare supply chain, fostering discussions aimed at propelling the industry toward greater innovation and efficiency.

The 2023 GHX Millennium Club includes:

Providers:

AdventHealth ( Altamonte Springs, Fla. )

) Advocate Aurora Health Inc. ( Milwaukee, Wis. )

) Ardent Health ( Brentwood, Tenn. )

) Alberta Health Services ( Edmonton, Alberta )

) Allina Health ( Minneapolis, Minn. )

) Ascension Health ( St. Louis, Mo. )

) Banner Health ( Tucson, Ariz. )

) Beth Israel Lahey Health ( Cambridge, Mass. )

) Bon Secours Mercy Health ( Cincinnati, Ohio )

) Centura Health ( Englewood, Colo. )

) Christus Health ( Dallas, Texas )

) The Cleveland Clinic Foundation ( Cleveland, Ohio )

) CommonSpirit Health ( Englewood, Colo. )

) Community Health Systems ( Franklin, Tenn. )

) Corewell Health ( Grand Rapids, Mich. )

) Endeavor Health ( Evanston, Ill. )

) Hackensack Meridian Health ( Edison, N.J. )

) HCA Healthcare ( Nashville, Tenn. )

) Henry Ford Health ( Detroit, Mich. )

) LifePoint Health ( Brentwood, Tenn. )

) M Health Fairview ( Minneapolis, Minn. )

) Medical University Hospital Authority ( Charleston, S.C. )

) MedStar Health ( Nottingham, Md. )

) Memorial Hermann Health System ( Houston, Texas )

) Mohawk Medbuy Corporation ( Burlington, Ont. )

) Montefiore Health System ( Tarrytown, N.Y. )

) Mount Sinai Health System ( New York, N.Y. )

) MultiCare Health System ( Tacoma, Wash. )

) NewYork-Presbyterian ( New York, N.Y. )

) Northwell Health ( New Hyde Park, N.Y. )

) NYU Langone Health ( New York, N.Y. )

) Ochsner Health ( New Orleans, La. )

) OhioHealth Corp ( Columbus, Ohio )

) The Ohio State University (Columbus , Ohio)

, Ohio) Piedmont Healthcare ( Atlanta, Ga. )

) Providence Health and Services ( Renton, Wash. )

) RWJ Barnabas Health ( West Orange, N.J. )

) Scripps Health ( San Diego, Calif. )

) Sentara Healthcare ( Norfolk, Va. )

) Mercy ( Chesterfield, Mo. )

) SSM Health ( Saint Louis, Mo. )

) Stanford Health Care ( Stanford, Calif. )

) Sutter Health ( Roseville, Calif. )

) Houston Methodist ( Houston, Texas )

) UNC Health ( Chapel Hill, N.C. )

) Trinity Health System ( Livonia, Mich. )

) UC Health ( Aurora, Colo. )

) UCSF Health ( San Francisco, Calif. )

) UnityPoint Health ( West Des Moines, Iowa )

) Universal Health Services, Inc. ( King of Prussia, Penn. )

) UVA Health ( Charlottesville, Va. )

) West Virginia University Health System ( Morgantown, W. Va. )

Health System ( ) Yale New Haven Health System ( New Haven, Conn. )

Suppliers:

3M Company ( St. Paul, Minn. )

Company ( ) Abbott Laboratories ( Chicago, Ill. )

) B. Braun Medical Inc. ( Bethlehem, Penn. )

) Baxter International Inc. ( Deerfield, Ill. )

) Becton, Dickinson and Company ( Franklin Lakes, N.J. )

and Company ( ) Boston Scientific Corporation ( Marlborough, Mass. )

) Cardinal Health ( Dublin, Ohio )

) CDW Corporation ( Chicago, Ill. )

) Cencora ( Conshohocken, Penn. )

) Concordance Healthcare Solutions ( Tiffin, Ohio )

) Cook Medical LLC ( Bloomington, Ind. )

) DH Business Services ( Washington. D.C. )

) Edwards Lifesciences Corp. ( Irvine, Calif. )

) GE HealthCare Technologies, Inc. ( Chicago, Ill. )

) Henry Schein , Inc. ( Melville, N.Y. )

, Inc. ( ) Integra Lifesciences Corporation ( Princeton, N.J. )

) Intuitive Surgical ( Sunnyvale, Calif. )

) Johnson & Johnson ( New Brunswick, N.J. )

) McKesson Corporation ( Irving, Texas )

) Medline Industries, Inc. ( Northfield, Ill. )

) Medtronic ( Minneapolis, Minn. )

) Merit Medical - North America ( South Jordan, Utah )

( ) ODP Business Solutions ( Boca Raton, Fla. )

) Olympus Corporation of the Americas ( Center Valley, Penn. )

) Owens & Minor, Inc. ( Mechanicsville, Va. )

) Performance Health ( Akron, Ohio )

) Siemens Healthineers ( Issaquah, Wash. )

) Smith+Nephew ( Andover, Mass. )

) Staples ( Framingham, Mass. )

) STERIS ( Mentor, Ohio )

) Stryker Corporation ( Kalamazoo, Mich. )

) Teleflex Incorporated ( Morrisville, N.C. )

) Terumo Americas Holding, Inc. ( Somerset, N.J. )

) Thermo Fisher Scientific ( Waltham, Mass. )

) W.W. Grainger , Inc. ( Lake Forest, Ill. )

, Inc. ( ) Zimmer Biomet ( Warsaw, Ind. )

