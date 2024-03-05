GHX Honors Top-Performing Healthcare Providers with 2023 Supply Chains of Distinction Award

LOUISVILLE, Colo., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) today announced the inaugural class of its Supply Chains of Distinction Award for 2023, which recognizes top performing hospitals and health systems in North America. Industry-leading supply chains have evolved to become more automated, data-driven and resilient, giving rise to a set of best practice "perfect order" metrics that measure an organization's supply chain performance. The Supply Chains of Distinction Award honors GHX Exchange-connected provider organizations that excelled in driving best-in-class supply chain operations. This is achieved through the successful execution of perfect order metrics during a calendar year. This year's recipients will be honored at the 2024 GHX Summit taking place May 13-16, 2024 in Austin, TX.

"Each of these outstanding organizations demonstrates a deep commitment to innovation in service to a more reliable, responsive and resilient healthcare supply chain," said Tina Vatanka Murphy, president and CEO, GHX. "Together, they're driving the industry forward and making positive, lasting contributions to the patients and families we serve together. I look forward to honoring them at this year's Summit."

Winners represent the top 25 performers across three segments: Small, Medium and Large. The following organizations represent the class of 2023 Supply Chains of Distinction Award recipients.

Small

Bozeman Health (Bozeman, Mont.)

Brooklyn Hospital Center at Downtown Campus (Brooklyn, N.Y.)

Carteret Health Care ( Morehead City, N.C. )

) CentraState Medical Center ( Freehold, N.J. )

) Cheyenne Regional Medical Group ( Cheyenne , Wyo.)

, Wyo.) Children's Hospital of Orange County ( Orange, Calif. )

( ) Connecticut Children's (Hartford, Conn.)

Contra Costa Health ( Martinez, Calif. )

) Door County Memorial Hospital (Sturgeon Bay, Wis.)

Erie County Medical Center (Buffalo, N.Y.)

Fort HealthCare, Inc. ( Fort Atkinson, Wis. )

) Greater Baltimore Medical Center (Baltimore, Md.)

Holyoke Medical Center ( Holyoke, Mass. )

) Lincoln Surgery Center ( Lincoln, Neb. )

) Middlesex Health ( Middletown, Conn. )

) Milford Regional Medical Center ( Milford, Mass. )

) Parrish Medical Center ( Titusville, Fla. )

) Southwest General Health Center ( Middleburg Heights, Ohio )

) St. Claire Regional Medical Center ( Morehead, Ky. )

) T.J. Samson Community Hospital ( Glasgow, Ky. )

) The Polyclinic ( Seattle, Wash. )

) UAB Medical West ( Bessemer, Ala. )

) United Regional Healthcare System ( Wichita Falls, Texas .)

.) University of Alabama Health Services Foundation ( Birmingham, Ala. )

Health Services Foundation ( ) University of Toledo Medical Center ( Toledo, Ohio )

Medium

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago ( Chicago , Ili.)

( , Ili.) Cape Cod Healthcare ( Hyannis, Mass. )

) Children's of Alabama ( Birmingham, Ala. )

( ) Eisenhower Health ( Rancho Mirage, Calif. )

) El Camino Health ( Mountain View, Calif. )

) Harris Health System ( Houston, Texas )

) Marshall Health Network (Huntington, W.V.)

MetroHealth System ( Cleveland, Ohio )

) Northern Light Health ( Brewer, Maine )

) Parkland Health ( Dallas, Texas )

) Presbyterian Healthcare Services (Albuquerque, N.M.)

Riverside Health System (Newport News, Va.)

San Antonio Regional Hospital ( Upland, Calif. )

) Seattle Children's ( Seattle, Wash. )

) The Queen's Health System ( Honolulu, Hawaii )

) TMC Health ( Tucson, Ariz. )

) TriHealth ( Cincinnati, Ohio )

) UC Health Parkview Medical Center ( Pueblo, Colo. )

) UC Irvine Health ( Irvine, Calif. )

) UK King's Daughters Medical Center (Ashland, Ky.)

United Health Services (Binghamton, N.Y.)

University of Tennessee Medical Center (Knoxville, Tenn.)

Medical Center (Knoxville, Tenn.) UW Health - Northern Illinois Region ( Rockford , Ili.)

, Ili.) Valley Medical Center ( Renton, Wash. )

) Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital & Trauma Center ( San Francisco, Calif. )

Large

Allina Health ( Minneapolis, Minn. )

) Aspirus, Inc. ( Wausau, Wisc .)

.) Catholic Health System (Buffalo, N.Y.)

Cedars-Sinai ( Los Angeles, Calif. )

) ECU Health (Greenville, N.C.)

Hackensack Meridian Health ( Hackensack, N.J. )

) Jackson Health System ( Miami, Fla. )

) Loma Linda University Health ( Loma Linda, Calif. )

Health ( ) M Health Fairview ( Minneapolis, Minn. )

) Memorial Hermann Healthcare ( Houston, Texas )

) MemorialCare ( Fountain Valley, Calif. )

) Mount Sinai Health System (New York, N.Y.)

MultiCare Health System ( Tacoma, Wash. )

) New York-Presbyterian (New York, N.Y.)

NYC Health + Hospitals (New York, N.Y.)

Health + Hospitals (New York, N.Y.) Providence Health & Services ( Renton, Wash. )

) Rush University Medical Center ( Chicago, Ill. )

Medical Center ( ) St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Inc. ( Edgewood, Ky. )

) Scripps Health ( San Diego, Calif. )

) St. Luke's Health System ( Boise, Idaho )

) Tufts Medicine ( Burlington, Mass. )

) UAB Medicine Enterprise ( Birmingham, Ala. )

) UC San Diego Health ( San Diego, Calif. )

) UCLA Health ( Los Angeles, Calif. )

) UF Health Shands ( Gainesville, Fla. )

The award is based upon a set of "perfect order" metrics, rated as a percentage of PO lines sent across the GHX Exchange (integrated) that are touchless and completely automated, from purchase through payment. The line must satisfy all the requirements below to be rated as "perfect":

PO Line has a corresponding POA Line

PO Line has a corresponding INV Line

PO Line without Item Number Exception

PO Line without Unit of Measure Exception

PO Line without Unit Price Exception

PO Line without a Rejection Exception

PO Line without a Quantity Exception

GHX has also launched a Perfect Order Dashboard featuring monthly performance metrics and rankings, helping to empower hospitals and health systems to commit to best-in-class practices around order performance throughout the year.

