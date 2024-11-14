GHX Opens Early Registration for its 25th Annual Summit

Three-day event will take place in Atlanta, GA; Clint Pulver and Amy Webb announced as keynote speakers with a focus on accelerated innovation

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) announced today that early registration has opened for its annual GHX Summit . In 2025, GHX will proudly celebrate 25 years of innovation and excellence in healthcare supply chain management, marking both the company's milestone anniversary and the quarter-century legacy of its annual customer and industry event. Next year's GHX Summit will be held at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Georgia, from May 13 - May 16, 2025. Attendees can save $600 on each early registration through February 7, 2025.

The three-day Summit unites healthcare professionals – providers, suppliers and distributors from executive level to frontline specialists – with opportunities to engage in a uniquely collaborative setting, exchange best practices and learn from those who are having success in solving healthcare's toughest challenges. The event also offers interactive opportunities to experience innovation at work and emerging use cases driving the AI-powered supply chain.

"As healthcare embarks on a new era—one powered by AI and accelerated innovation—the GHX Summit remains a beacon for transformative collaboration," said Tina Vatanka Murphy, President and CEO of GHX. "This year, we celebrate 25 years of bringing together visionary leaders across the supply chain to explore bold solutions, share groundbreaking insights and make advancements toward a future where affordable, quality healthcare is accessible to all."

With the healthcare supply chain facing a time of great fragility, this year's GHX Summit will focus on how emerging technologies, predictive analytics and digital innovation can address pressing challenges like supply volatility and labor shortages. Other key themes include cloud strategies that improve data accessibility and security, and the role of partnerships in fostering agility to create a more resilient, connected supply chain that supports better patient outcomes.

Being the Best For the World: Clint Pulver, an Emmy Award-winning, motivational keynote speaker, author, musician, and workforce expert, will challenge attendees to lead with purpose and leave their mark in service to a future of affordable, quality healthcare for all. A professional drummer for over 20 years, he founded the UVU Drumline known as the Green Man Group, directed the Drumline for the NBA's Utah Jazz and has played with top headlining fellow musicians over the years.

Future-Proofing the Healthcare Supply Chain in a World of Disruption: Amy Webb, world-renowned futurist and founder and CEO of the Future Today Institute, will explore emerging technologies, including AI, and trends poised to reshape healthcare supply chains. Drawing on her deep expertise, she'll provide strategic foresight on navigating disruption while positioning for future success, offering actionable insights for healthcare leaders to innovate and thrive in this era of rapid change.

To learn more about GHX Summit 2025 and reserve your spot, visit the website here .

About GHX

Building on decades of collaboration among providers, manufacturers, distributors and other industry stakeholders, Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC (GHX) is leading the charge in helping organizations run the new business of healthcare. By automating key business processes and translating evidence-based analytics and data into meaningful action, GHX is helping the healthcare ecosystem to move faster, operate more intelligently and achieve greater outcomes. With the support of GHX, healthcare organizations have removed billions of dollars of wasteful healthcare spend. For more information on GHX's suite of cloud-based supply chain solutions, visit www.ghx.com and The Healthcare Hub .

