GHX Opens Nominations for 2024 GHXcellence Awards

Annual Awards Honor Organizations and Individuals Advancing the Business of Healthcare

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) today opened the call for nominations for the 2024 GHXcellence Awards. Nominations will be accepted through Friday, January 31, 2025. Winners will be announced at the GHX Summit 2025 , which will take place in Atlanta, GA, May 13-16, 2025.

The GHXcellence Award program recognizes leaders and visionaries committed to driving innovative advancements in the business of healthcare that reduce healthcare costs, enhance the quality of care and improve operational efficiency. Nominations can be submitted by or on behalf of any GHX-connected healthcare provider, supplier organization or individual.

"The GHXcellence Awards highlight those who represent the best of what's possible in healthcare," commented Tina Vatanka Murphy, President and CEO of GHX. "This year's winners are tackling the toughest challenges with determination and driving change that reshapes how healthcare is delivered and experienced. Their achievements are bringing us closer to a more equitable and sustainable healthcare future."

Selection Committee

Winners will be chosen by a selection committee featuring distinguished healthcare thought leaders, including:

Elizabeth Eisenberg , MSN, RN, CVAHP, Director, Clinical Value Analysis, Scripps Health Supply Chain Management and Presidential Advisor, Board of Directors, AHVAP 2024

Todd Nelson, FHFMA, MBA, Chief Partnership Executive, Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA)

Awards

Nominations will be accepted in two categories: Organizational and Individual.

Organizational Awards

Collaboration & Partnership : Recognizes healthcare provider and supplier organizations that leverage collaborative relationships, partnerships and/or coalitions to support the needs of patients and communities.

Innovation in Healthcare Supply Chain : Recognizes healthcare provider and supplier organizations demonstrating unique ways of solving complex problems and exhibiting the courage to drive new solutions forward.

Operational Excellence in Healthcare Supply Chain : Recognizes healthcare provider and supplier organizations improving operational efficiency, cutting costs and/or generating significant savings through digital supply chain transformation.

Elevating the Clinically Integrated Supply Chain : Recognizes provider organizations that have advanced along the maturity curve to establish clinically integrated supply chains where clinical and supply chain stakeholders collectively leverage data and evidence to redesign care.

Sustainability in the Healthcare Supply Chain: Recognizes healthcare provider and supplier organizations that have significantly advanced environmental practices and sustainability within their supply chains, reducing environmental impact and improving resource efficiency.

Individual Awards

Supply Chain Leadership: Recognizes an individual from one provider organization and one supplier organization in supply chain leadership roles who are transforming the healthcare and supply chain business through innovative technology and industry collaboration.

One or more winners may be recognized in each award category based on nominations received and as determined by the selection committee. More information on nominations, including award criteria and updates, can be found here .

About GHX

Building on decades of collaboration among providers, manufacturers, distributors and other industry stakeholders, Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC (GHX) is leading the charge in helping organizations run the new business of healthcare. By automating key business processes and translating evidence-based analytics and data into meaningful action, GHX is helping the healthcare ecosystem to move faster, operate more intelligently and achieve greater outcomes. With the support of GHX, healthcare organizations have removed billions of dollars of wasteful healthcare spend. For more information on GHX's suite of cloud-based supply chain solutions, visit www.ghx.com and The Healthcare Hub .

Media contact:

Eileen Flynn, Tier One

[email protected]

