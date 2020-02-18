GI Alliance and Illinois Gastroenterology Group (IGG) Welcome Lawrence Gluskin, M.D.

DALLAS, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Alliance announced today that it has expanded its presence in Chicago through the addition of Lawrence Gluskin, M.D. joining the Illinois Gastroenterology Group (IGG). Dr. Gluskin practices medicine at Saint Joseph Hospital and serves as Director of the Gastrointestinal Laboratory and Chief of the Section of Gastroenterology in Chicago, IL.

"We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Gluskin to our team," said Dr. Kevin Liebovich, Executive Board Member of IGG. "Dr. Gluskin will be a tremendous asset to our practice in our strategic expansion in the downtown Chicago market. His depth of experience and dedication to patient-centered care will further enable us to deliver high quality GI services to patients in the local community."

Dr. Gluskin received his medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine, Chicago. He completed a fellowship at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago and is board certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology.

About GI Alliance

GI Alliance is a physician-led GI services organization supporting the needs of more than 350 independent gastroenterologists operating in Texas, Louisiana, Illinois, Arizona, Indiana, and Arkansas. GI practices that are part of the GI Alliance are focused on providing the highest-quality care to their patients. In addition to providing operational support for practices, GI Alliance is working to unite gastroenterologists nationwide to align interests and improve quality of care for patients.

About Illinois Gastroenterology Group (IGG)

The Illinois Gastroenterology Group (IGG) is a regional medical practice comprised of board-certified private practice gastroenterologists and allied professionals, dedicated to improving the health of their patients by providing the highest quality gastrointestinal care utilizing evidence-based medicine in a safe, cost-effective, compassionate manner, following clinical standards as determined by available scientific knowledge, best practice and innovative treatment. IGG joined GI Alliance in July 2019.

