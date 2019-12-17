GI Alliance Continues Expansion in West Texas

DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Alliance, the nation's largest independent gastroenterology services organization, announced a partnership today with Lubbock Digestive Disease Associates and South Plains Endoscopy Center, collectively LDDA. LDDA was founded in 1986 and has grown to become the largest independent GI practice in Lubbock today providing superior GI care to patients of Lubbock, West Texas and Eastern New Mexico.

"LDDA is excited to partner with TDDC and GI Alliance to allow expansion of clinical services to our patients, growth in the area we serve and continued leadership in GI health care," said Dr. Kelly Kensing. "We are still LDDA, strengthened by this new relationship and will continue to provide the highest quality GI care in an atmosphere of professional dedication and compassion."

"We're proud to welcome the physicians and staff of Lubbock Digestive Disease Associates and South Plains Endoscopy Center to the GI Alliance," said Dr. Jim Weber, CEO of GI Alliance. "The addition of this highly respected group of physicians will further strengthen our ability to provide high-quality care to patients across our home state of Texas."

Dr. Weber continued, "GI Alliance and LDDA share common values of unwavering commitment to quality patient care. A physician-led, physician-owned organization, GI Alliance continues to rapidly expand by partnering with physician groups that meet our stringent criteria for selection and share our patient-first philosophy. Our highly targeted partnership strategy for growth allows us to continue our pursuit of excellence in patient care and enables us to support physicians through additional resources, infrastructure and experience that we believe will positively impact our patients."

GI Alliance is a physician-led, GI services organization supporting the needs of more than 325 independent gastroenterologists operating in Texas, Louisiana, Illinois, Arizona, Indiana, and Arkansas anchored in three core geographies: South-Central, Midwest, and West United States. GI practices that are part of the GI Alliance are focused on providing the highest-quality care to their patients. In addition to providing operational support for practices, GI Alliance is working to unite gastroenterologists nationwide to align interests and improve quality of care for patients.

