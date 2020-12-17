GI Alliance Expands into Mississippi with GI Associates

DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Alliance, the nation's largest independent gastroenterology services organization, today announced a partnership with Gastrointestinal Associates ("GI Associates") in Jackson, Mississippi. GI Alliance now operates in eight states, representing more than 760 providers including over 400 gastroenterologists and physicians and 360 advanced practice providers.

GI Associates in Jackson, Mississippi joins GI Alliance.

Established in 1981, GI Associates is the largest gastroenterology practice in Mississippi and one of the largest in the Southeastern U.S., a region of focus for GI Alliance. The GI Associates team, nationally recognized for their clinical excellence, consists of 29 physicians and 33 advanced practice providers providing care to patients in 3 locations and 3 endoscopy centers.

"By joining forces with GI Associates of Jackson, we look to affiliate with other quality practices throughout the southeast, ultimately providing best-in-class care to all patients in the region," said Dr. Jim Weber, CEO of GI Alliance.

"GI Alliance is the perfect strategic partner to support our expanding practice and to allow us to better serve our patients in the rapidly growing areas of Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee," said Dr. Jay Underwood, President of GI Associates. "We're excited to work together with GI Alliance team to enhance the quality of care we bring to our patients."

GI Alliance physician shareholders, alongside Waud Capital Partners, invested equity capital in the transaction.

About GI Alliance

GI Alliance is a physician-led and majority physician-owned GI services organization representing independent gastroenterologists operating in Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Texas. GI practices that are part of GI Alliance are focused on providing the highest-quality care to their patients. In addition to providing operational support for practices, GI Alliance is working to unite gastroenterologists nationwide to align interests and improve the quality of care for patients.

