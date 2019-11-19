GI Alliance Expands into Texas Panhandle with Amarillo Endoscopy Center

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Alliance, the nation's leading physician-led GI services organization, today announced its recent partnership with Amarillo Endoscopy Center (AEC). The physicians at AEC established their facility in 2001 upon the principles of delivering high-quality care, value, and convenience for their patients.

"GI Alliance is thrilled to have the physicians and staff at Amarillo Endoscopy Center join our network of like-minded practices. Although we have built a significant presence in Texas, this is our first partnership in the Texas Panhandle. This location opens up the doors to servicing patients in nearby states, such as Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, and Colorado," said Dr. Jim Weber, CEO of GI Alliance. "Whether we are expanding within Texas or in other states across the country, each new group allows us to further the delivery of high-quality care to patients in both urban and rural areas, and enables us to support physicians who see value in GI Alliance's extensive operational infrastructure and experience."

"We were excited to find a partner in GI Alliance that can help us maintain our autonomy within our clinical practice, yet provide significant enhancements in regards to operational support and research," Srinivas Pathapati, M.D stated. His partner Amit Trehan, M. D. is equally enthusiastic about the partnership. He stated, "Our mission overlaps with GI Alliance, creating a patient-first culture, with access to best-in-class systems and processes. Considering our panhandle location, we knew that the most optimal way to continue providing industry-leading care for our patients would be to partner with the talented physician and leadership teams at GI Alliance."

GI Alliance is a physician-led, GI services organization supporting the needs of more than 315 independent gastroenterologists operating in Texas, Louisiana, Illinois, Arizona and Indiana. GI practices that are part of the GI Alliance are focused on providing the highest-quality care to their patients. In addition to providing operational support for GI practices, GI Alliance is working to unite gastroenterologists nationwide to align interests and improve quality of care for patients.

