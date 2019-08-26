GI Alliance Invests in Physician-Owned ASCs to Enhance Patient Care and Physician Partnerships

DALLAS, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Alliance, the nation's largest independent gastroenterology services organization, today announced its investment in five ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) owned in part by physicians in its partner practices Texas Digestive Disease Consultants (TDDC) and Illinois Gastroenterology Group (IGG). Through these affiliations, the GI Alliance continues on its mission to deliver high-quality, cost-efficient care to patients and to advance the independent practice of GI medicine.

GI Alliance invested alongside its partner physicians in Texas-based Dallas Endoscopy Center, Cross Timbers Surgery Center, and Denton Surgery Center; in Louisiana-based Digestive Health Center of Thibodaux; and in Illinois-based Elgin Gastroenterology Endoscopy Center. Together, the five ASCs provide over forty thousand GI procedures annually to patients in metropolitan and rural areas.

"Alignment among GI Alliance, our physicians, and the ASC facilities in which we practice is crucial as we strive to deliver seamless care to our patients," said Jim Weber, M.D., CEO of GI Alliance. "Across the country, GI physicians sometimes find themselves at odds with their ASC partners, a dynamic that ultimately hurts the patient. Strategic partnerships like GI Alliance's ASC investments allow us to align care, put patients first, and support our doctors simultaneously. They are an example of physicians and a management organization coming together to create something greater. We are thrilled to welcome the staff and clinical providers at these facilities to the GI Alliance family."

About GI Alliance

GI Alliance is a physician-led, GI services organization supporting the needs of more than 215 independent gastroenterologists operating in Texas, Louisiana, and Illinois. GI practices that are part of the GI Alliance are focused on providing the highest-quality care to their patients. In addition to providing operational support for GI practices, GI Alliance is working to unite gastroenterologists nationwide to align interests and continuously improve quality of care for patients.

