GI Alliance Partners with Austin Gastroenterology

DALLAS, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Alliance ("GIA"), one of the nation's largest independent gastroenterology services organizations, today announced further expansion in Texas through a partnership with Austin Gastroenterology ("AG").

Founded in 2001, AG specializes in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of gastrointestinal diseases and is committed to providing the best healthcare solutions available to patients in Central Texas and the greater Austin Area. AG has locations throughout Central Texas, including offices in Georgetown, Kyle, Marble Falls, and Bastrop.

Austin, TX

Jim Weber, M.D., CEO of GI Alliance, said, "We are thrilled to formalize our long-standing relationship with Austin Gastroenterology – an organization of well-respected, highly skilled physicians whom we have known and admired for years. We now have the privilege to work with them on the same team. This partnership further advances our commitment to be the unparalleled provider of high-quality, cost-effective patient care."

Carl Frank, M.D., President of AG, said, "Austin Gastroenterology is pleased to join GI Alliance. We look forward to collaborating with our new colleagues and contributing our extensive resources in pathology, pharmacy, and infusion. Providing quality patient care to the expanding population of patients of Central Texas remains our top priority."

Waud Capital Partners (WCP), in partnership with the existing physician partners of GIA, invested equity capital in the transaction.

About GI Alliance

GI Alliance is a physician-led and majority physician-owned GI services organization representing independent gastroenterologists operating in Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Texas. GI Alliance prioritizes clinical excellence while offering an exceptional patient experience. GI Alliance provides operational support to the practices and empowers gastroenterologists to work collaboratively to improve the quality of care for patients.

