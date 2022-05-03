GI Alliance Partners with Digestive Health Specialists

GI Alliance enters Kansas and Missouri markets

DALLAS, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Alliance , the nation's largest independent gastroenterology practice, is pleased to announce a partnership with Digestive Health Specialists in Kansas City, Missouri. This is the first practice in Missouri and Kansas to join GI Alliance's network of physician practices.

Digestive Health Specialists (DHS) is the leading GI provider in the greater Kansas City metro area, and the largest independent practice in Missouri, consisting of nineteen gastroenterologists and nine advanced practice providers in 5 locations. DHS was formed in 2015 through the merger of Consultants of Gastroenterology, Digestive Health Specialists of St. Joseph, and Summit Gastroenterology. DHS serves patients in the greater Kansas City market, including patients from Iowa and Kansas.