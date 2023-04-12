GI Partners Announces Acquisition of 12800 Culver Boulevard for its Essential Tech + Science Fund

The "ETS Fund" acquires and operates data centers, life sciences labs, and "Always On" technical operations and research facilities

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Partners, a leading private alternatives investment firm, has announced the acquisition of 12800 Culver Boulevard in Los Angeles, CA on behalf of its Essential Tech + Science Fund (GI Partners ETS Fund LP, the "ETS Fund"). The property's data center facilities and communications network are crucial to the technology operations of a leading provider of premium digital video services across the U.S.

The property's substantial data center and network infrastructure include advanced electrical and mechanical equipment, extensive fiber connectivity, and satellite arrays. The improvements are built on a rare 13-acre site in West Los Angeles.

John Sheputis, Managing Director, and Rahul Chandiok, Principal, of GI Partners said, "We are pleased to announce the acquisition of this mission critical asset. This impressive and unique facility provides large scale data storage and high capacity digital content distribution for millions of customers. The property is a great fit for the ETS Fund given the long-term cash flow profile, advantaged location, market leading tenant, and significantly above-standard digital infrastructure improvements."

CBRE Capital Markets represented the seller on this transaction.

Since launching in 2021, the ETS Fund has acquired twenty properties and is actively investing in a diverse portfolio of data centers, life sciences properties, and "Always On" facilities across key markets in the United States.

About GI Partners

Founded in 2001, GI Partners is a private investment firm with over 150 employees and offices in San Francisco, New York, Dallas, Chicago, Greenwich, Scottsdale, and London. The firm has raised more than $40 billion in capital and invests on behalf of leading institutional investors around the world through its private equity, real estate, and data infrastructure strategies. The private equity team invests primarily in companies in the healthcare, services, and software sectors. The real estate team focuses primarily on technology and life sciences properties as well as other specialized types of real estate. The data infrastructure team invests primarily in hard asset infrastructure businesses underpinning the digital economy. For more information, please visit www.gipartners.com.

