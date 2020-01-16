GI Partners Invests in DR Fortress, LLC

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Partners, a leading private investment firm, today announced the acquisition of a majority interest in DR Fortress, LLC, in partnership with the company's management team, including President Fred Rodi and CFO Rosa White, both co-founders.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Honolulu, HI, DR Fortress is Hawaii's largest data center operator, providing mission critical services in support of the Hawaii economy and trans-Pacific data networks. DR Fortress offers carrier-neutral connectivity, colocation, and related data center services. DR Fortress houses the densest concentration of IP carriers and is the only commercial internet exchange hub in Hawaii.

GI Partners' investment will help DR Fortress accelerate growth and increase resiliency, while maintaining the company's focus on excellent service quality and local engagement.

"Our partnership with the GI's data infrastructure team will greatly accelerate the timeline to help us make Hawaii a major digital hub in the Pacific," said DR Fortress President Fred Rodi. "We are working on multiple projects that will support the development of the technology economy in Hawaii, as well as the broader Pacific region."

"DR Fortress provides truly essential infrastructure for the State of Hawaii, which is a unique IT ecosystem," said Mark Prybutok, Managing Director of GI Data Infrastructure.

"We have an exciting opportunity, in partnership with Fred and Rosa and their team, to continue delivering world-class service to businesses serving Hawaii, and expand relationships with the largest and most important global cloud and content providers," said Steve Smith, Managing Director of GI Data Infrastructure.

Paul Hastings LLP acted as legal counsel to GI Partners. Layer 7 Capital provided financial advice, and McCorriston Miller Mukai MacKinnon LLP provided legal advice to DR Fortress.

About DR Fortress

DR Fortress is the largest carrier-neutral data center and cloud services provider operating in Hawaii. The company assists both international and local companies with maintaining and securing their mission-critical IT systems. For more information, please visit www.drfortress.com .

About GI Partners

GI Partners is a private investment firm based in San Francisco. The firm has raised over $20 billion in capital from leading institutional around the world to invest in private equity, real estate, and data infrastructure strategies. GI Data Infrastructure invests primarily in hard asset infrastructure businesses underpinning the digital economy. For more information on GI Partners and its entire portfolio, please visit www.gipartners.com .

Media Contacts:

Chris Tofalli Gretchen Robinson Chris Tofalli Public Relations LLC GI Partners Investor Relations 914-834-4334 415-688-4866 chris@tofallipr.com GRobinson@gipartners.com

SOURCE GI Partners

Related Links

http://www.gipartners.com

