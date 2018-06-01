Giant Faceless Babies Coming to Palm Springs

PALM DESERT, Calif., June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After the very popular installation of "Isabelle" by Julian Voss-Andreae, the next collaboration between Hohmann Fine Art and Grit Palm Springs is bringing a world class caliber of art to downtown Palm Springs. The internationally renowned Czech artist and enfant terrible David Černý has agreed to lend one of his most famous installations to developer Michael Braun of Grit Palm Springs.

Černý’s “Tower Babies” Černý’s Babies

In recent months, downtown Palm Springs has been reshaped by Braun with his development in front of the Palm Springs Art Museum that includes the Kimpton Hotel "The Rowan" and the future Virgin Hotel. Braun was intrigued by Černý's work and funded the logistics of this ambitious project. The "Babies" are one of Černý's best known installations. First presented in 1994 at the Chicago Museum of Modern Art, followed by appearances in various other cities including London, they have been exhibited all over the world. There are two permanent installations in Černý's home town Prague. Crawling up one of the city's most prominent landmarks, the Žižkov TV Tower, Černý's "Tower Babies" are without a doubt his most visible work. It came about in 2000 – the year Prague was the Cultural Capital of Europe. Černý was asked to create a temporary project to honor the occasion, but due to the public's appreciation of the babies, it was decided that they would remain. For a close encounter, three bronze babies are crawling in a corner next to Museum Kampa, the Museum of Contemporary Art in Prague.

The inspiration for the installation is deeply rooted in Černý's concern for the dehumanization of society, a topic that is just as valid now as it was 30 years ago when he first conceived the idea of using the most precious thing to humankind, a baby, and replacing the face with a stamp of a bar code. Fascinating and disturbing at the same time, they have touched audiences around the globe.

"People will either love them or hate them. Černý is known to stir controversy and his installations are never mediocre. In any case this will add an international touch to the downtown development and draw interest to the otherwise empty space," says Christian Hohmann who represents the artist and organized the project. Visitors are encouraged to share their pictures and comments on social media (#cernybabies).

The installation site of the "Babies" is the future site of a residential building that will be developed in 2020/21. In the meantime, Michael Braun was willing to use the site for an art project. After meeting David Černý, who was in California to finalize the contract for another landmark sculpture in Santa Monica, the idea started forming to do something spectacular. Černý, who loves Palm Springs, subsequently agreed to lend one of his largest scale installations to date, "The Babies". The ten alienlike fiberglass/steel sculptures traveled for several weeks by ship in two 40' containers to Los Angeles and then by truck to Palm Springs, where they were moved into their final location by crane.

Hohmann Fine Art, the gallery who represents the artist, has created the website www.palmspringsbabies.com with more information about the installation and the upcoming unveiling and is sharing additional information on facebook (www.facebook.com/hohmannfineart) and instagram (@hohmannfineart) as well.

