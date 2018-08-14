Giant Food Announces 2018-2019 A+ School Rewards Program

LANDOVER, Md., Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, will launch the annual 2018-2019 A+ School Rewards Program in support of local schools on September 7, 2018. The fundraiser allows customers to contribute donations through qualified purchases at participating stores by simply registering with their Giant Food loyalty bonus card. Since 2000, Giant has awarded over $36 million to local schools involved in the initiative.

Giant Food's 2018-2019 A+ School Rewards Program

Schools allocate their funds how they see fit, but in past years, the donations have been used for textbook and technology upgrades, scholarship programs, field trips, and playground repairs. Last year's program raised funding for area schools across Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Delaware.

"For nearly 30 years we have worked hand in hand with our customers to support our local schools, delivering substantial resources that add value to the educational experience in our communities," said Gordon Reid, President of Giant Food. "We place great value on the students' education and are honored to play a supporting role in their success through the annual A+ School Rewards Program."

Customers can register at www.giantfood.com/aplus starting now through March 2019 and select up to two schools in their community to benefit from eligible purchases. Last year's participants do not need to re-register but are encouraged to confirm their selected school. Interested customers do not need to have a child enrolled in a local school and are invited to join the cause to support schools of their friends, family and community members.

