Giant Food Announces Annual Giving Tuesday Campaign to Support Local Youth Service Organizations with "Round Up" at Checkout Program

LANDOVER, Md., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, today announces its 2021 #GivingTuesday campaign inviting customers at all 164 Giant stores to round up at checkout to the nearest dollar amount to benefit youth-focused organizations in their local communities. Staring Nov. 26 and culminating on Dec. 2, all funds raised will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington, GLSEN Maryland Chapter, Latino Student Fund and US Dream Academy.

As an extension of Giant's "Lend a Hand for Hunger" program, the grocer is also pledging an additional $30,000 which will be divided evenly among the Manna Food Center and Giant's five Feeding America area food bank partners: Capital Area Food Bank, Maryland Food Bank, Food Bank of Delaware, Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank and Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

Giant's role as a community partner is stronger than ever with efforts focused on three core areas – Fighting Hunger, Improving the Lives of Children and Building Healthy Communities.

"The beneficiaries of our 2021 #GivingTuesday round-up campaign are working on the frontlines to support young people in innovative and important ways," said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. "Our annual #GivingTuesday campaign is always an opportunity to extend our commitment to be a better neighbor, and this year is no different as we also deepen support for our food bank partners at this critical time."

In 2021, Giant Food has donated over four million pounds of food to its local food banks and has helped safeguard its communities by being a hub for health with all Giant pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. To learn more about Giant's efforts to support youth and hunger relief in the communities it serves, visit giantfood.com/pages/community.

About Giant Food

This year, Giant Food is celebrating 85 years as a community grocery store. Since opening its first location on Georgia Ave. in Washington, DC in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of our customers' lives and the communities it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research, and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 152 full-service pharmacies, 83 full-service PNC Banks and 26 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 157 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivers available to all our market areas in DC, MD, VA and DE, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best product and prices, whenever and however they want it. For more information on Giant, visit: www.giantfood.com.

SOURCE Giant Food

Related Links

http://www.giantfood.com

