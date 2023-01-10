The free series will run for five weeks from January 17-February 14 and provide tips,

inspiration, recipes and more from Giant's Healthy Living Team

LANDOVER, Md., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington, D.C. regional grocery chain, today announced a five-week "Healthier Together" virtual series of free online nutrition and healthy living classes aimed at supporting the wellness goals of its local community. The series will run from January 17-February 14 and will be hosted by Giant's Healthy Living Team of Registered Dietitian Nutritionists who will provide guidance, inspiration, recipe, and product suggestions for those looking to kick off a healthy new year.

Giant Food Announces “Healthier Together” Virtual Series to Promote and Explore Wellness in the New Year

"Implementing lifestyle changes big or small can be overwhelming and we know change looks different for everyone," said Lisa Coleman, Director of Healthy Living at Giant. "Our team has created a program that provides realistic solutions and helpful resources for those in the community who want to start the new year off by prioritizing their wellness."

Attendees are invited to join the live classes on Tuesdays at 10:00 AM or 7:00 PM EST or to watch recorded sessions at a time of their choosing. The sessions will explore the following topics:

January 17 – Organizing and Planning for the New Year: From Meal Planning to home keeping, learn how to better manage your budget and time using simple tools and strategies.

From Meal Planning to home keeping, learn how to better manage your budget and time using simple tools and strategies. January 24 – A Mindful Approach to the New Year: Mindfulness is all about being present. Learn how mindfulness applies to eating, meaningful connections and work-life balance.

Mindfulness is all about being present. Learn how mindfulness applies to eating, meaningful connections and work-life balance. January 31 – Healthy Habits to Support Fitness Goals: Whether you work out at home, in the gym, or somewhere in between, healthy habits are essential to obtain and maintain your fitness goals.

Whether you work out at home, in the gym, or somewhere in between, healthy habits are essential to obtain and maintain your fitness goals. February 7 – Food as Preventative Medicine: The link between food and health is more important than ever before. Learn how to shop for long-term health and wellbeing.

The link between food and health is more important than ever before. Learn how to shop for long-term health and wellbeing. February 14 – Expanding & Balancing Your Plate: Healthy doesn't have to be boring – in fact, it can be just the opposite when you try something new or trendy.

Throughout the series, the Giant Healthy Living Team will also be showcasing Guiding Stars rated products that can effectively support a full spectrum of wellness goals. To encourage customers to make healthier food choices, Giant Flexible Rewards® members can opt in to receive 2x Flexible Rewards points when they shop Guiding Stars rated products.

To register for the "Healthier Together" series, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/healthier-together-a-5-week-series-tickets-399165333257 or giantfood.com/healthiertogether.

About Giant Food

Since opening its first location over 86 years ago in Washington, D.C. in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 165 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 165 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies and 27 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 162 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivers available in all of its markets, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best products and prices, whenever and however they choose. For more information on Giant, visit: www.giantfood.com.

