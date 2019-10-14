Giant Food Announces Launch of Giant Delivers, Local Grocer's Home Delivery Service

LANDOVER, Md., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, today announced the launch of Giant Delivers. Formerly known as Peapod by Giant, the new Giant Delivers brand refresh is part of Giant Food's "The Little Things Are Giant" platform which is all about helping customers save time so they can get back to what matters most. Whether filling their virtual cart via web or mobile app, next day home delivery from Giant Delivers is now available to over 6 million shoppers living in over 300 zip codes across the DMV area.

Giant's integrated offerings fit all the ways today's busy consumers want to shop – whether in store, via curbside pickup or home delivery. Giant Delivers has recently begun same-day delivery within the downtown D.C. area, offering a new way to fit shoppers' busy schedules, especially those needing a last-minute ingredient or dinner solution. The grocer also recently announced Giant Pickup earlier this year which allows customers to place their grocery orders online and pick them up in as little as four hours at their local Giant without ever leaving their cars. Pickup is available at over 65 locations today, with a total 100 locations to open in Washington D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Delaware by the end of the year.

"Giant has been the trusted neighborhood grocery store for over 80 years, and we are continually looking for new ways to serve our community's evolving needs and shopping preferences," said Ira Kress, Interim President of Giant Food. "Building out our eCommerce services, including Giant Delivers and Giant Pickup, lets us truly put the 'solution' in meal solutions. We handle the picking and packing, delivering straight to car or doorstep, giving our shoppers that extra helping hand they need."

Hitting the Streets 10/14

Consumers can expect to start seeing Giant Delivers trucks in their communities beginning October 14th. Existing Peapod by Giant customers will not experience any interruption of service, with the digital shopping transitioning to an integrated experience later this year. The new modern look and features of the website and app will complement Giant's refreshed branding, highlighting the ease and convenience provided by Giant so customers can get back to the moments that matter most.

Giant Delivers is available without commitment or subscription and offers customers the option to sign up anytime for unlimited deliveries for a one-time annual fee of $99.00, making weekly grocery delivery orders more convenient and affordable than ever.

Fresh Meal Solutions and Local Assortment

New convenient features from Giant Food that will be offered through the Giant Delivers and Giant Pickup services include an expanded assortment with hundreds of new items, such as plant-based foods as well as unique global offerings.

Helping busy families, Giant Delivers offers more than 20 meal kit solutions, an increasingly popular option for families with pre-measured, pre-cut and pre-washed fresh ingredients for a home-cooked meal without all the prep time. The meal kits can be added to customers' shopping carts along with all other items with no subscription or commitment plan. Many of the meal kits cost less than $5 per serving, bringing together added convenience and affordability.

Giant Delivers will also feature a great selection of locally curated food favorites, including artisan breads from Capital Baking Company, Capital City™ mambo sauce, grass-fed and dry-aged beef from Roseda, homemade and all-natural soups from Soupergirl, authentic fine sausage from Logan's Sausage Company, and Otterbein's classic cookies.

To place an order with Giant Delivers or Giant Pickup, customers may use any device to visit giantfood.com, or enter the app, enter their zip code and begin filling their cart. Customers will have the option to choose between delivery or pickup services.

For more details about Giant Delivers, visit giantfood.com.

About Giant Food

Giant Food is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 163 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 163 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies. With flexible options and convenient solutions, Giant fits all the ways today's busy consumers want to shop – whether in store, via Giant Pickup or home delivery from Giant Delivers. For more information on Giant, visit www.giantfood.com.

