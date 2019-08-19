Giant Food Announces New Store Opening in Owings Mills, Md.

LANDOVER, Md., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, announced today the grand opening of a new store in Maryland. The store will open at 6 a.m. on Friday, August 23 at 10210 Mill Run Circle in Owings Mills and feature over 66,730 square feet to house expanded departments and unique product offerings for local shoppers.

The new Owings Mills store will also feature Giant's Pickup service that launched earlier this summer. Shoppers simply place their grocery orders online at GiantFood.com and in-store associates will hand-select, pack and deliver orders right to shoppers' cars.

This is the first store to be built from the ground up with Giant's new in-store format and design. Upgraded and enhanced features at the new store include expanded hot and prepared food selections, fresh sushi, an extensive organic section and a full-service pharmacy. The store will also house a PNC Bank branch and Starbucks as well as a full-service floral section and expanded cheese, deli, meat and seafood departments.

"We are extremely excited to be opening our new store in Owings Mills, a community we have been embedded in since 1980," said Ira Kress, Interim President of Giant Food. "The new location will be packed with improved features, including the brand-new Giant Pickup service, a full-service pharmacy and a large organic and healthy food section."

Loyal shoppers at 9934 Reisterstown Road and 9730 Groffs Mill Drive in Owings Mills will not experience an interruption in service as the new store will open the morning after the nearby locations close. The new store will allow for the addition of more than 50 new jobs for the local community.

About Giant Food

Giant Food is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 163 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia. Giant Food employs approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 163 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies. For more information on Giant, visit www.giantfood.com.

