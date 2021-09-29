Giant Food Announces Recipients of First Annual Ward 8 Healthy Living Microgrant Program

LANDOVER, Md., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, today announces its first annual Ward 8 Healthy Living Microgrant Program to support a variety of programs that reflect the needs of Washington, D.C.'s Ward 8 community. As part of the program, Giant has designated $35,500 in microgrants, ranging in support level, to 16 organizations supporting the Ward 8 community with nutrition knowledge, access to healthy food, financial literacy and healthy living.

The Ward 8 Healthy Living Microgrant Program is an extension of Giant's ongoing efforts to address health and wellness challenges in Ward 8. In 2018, Giant began its work in the community by focusing on improving the knowledge of healthy food and its benefits, the affordability of food to the ward and access to healthy food.

The recipients of the first annual Ward 8 Healthy Living Microgrant Program were selected through an application process and chosen by a formal committee at Giant, led by Giant's dedicated Ward 8 Nutritionist, Jillian Griffith. The microgrants will be used by the organizations to further their efforts to educate around health and wellness through hosting classes, workshops and programs, and cover necessary funding for needed materials to make their goals a reality.

"With Giant's presence as the only full-service grocery store in the Ward 8 community, we know we have a responsibility to the community to serve as a partner in helping to improve the health and wellbeing of its residents," said Jillian Griffith, MSPH, RDN, LDN and Giant Food's dedicated Nutritionist for Ward 8. "I'm so excited for Giant to partner with some of the real movers and shakers in Ward 8 who understand the needs of the community and are truly making a difference through the work of their organizations. I look forward to us reaching even more individuals and families throughout the ward through the selected programs of the microgrant recipients.

Recipients of the micro-grants include Women Advancing Nutrition, Dietetics, and Agriculture (WANDA), Ward 8 Education Council, FRESHFARM, Mamatoto Village, Family & Friends of Incarcerated People, Everybody's Juice, Community College Preparatory Academy PCS, HEART (Health Equity & Anti-Racism Team) of the DC Chapter of the APTA (American Physical Therapy Association), ATEF FIT LLC, Black Xcellence Prep, Seasoned Settlers, SoBelt, Anacostia AMP Outreach Empowerment Center, Egyptami Wellness, The Wright Family Foundation and The Kitchen Physician.

"WANDA is proud to be a recipient of the Giant Ward 8 Healthy Living Microgrant," said Tambra Stevenson, MPH, Founder and CEO of WANDA. "The generous support from Giant demonstrates its commitment to investing in our communities by empowering everyday food 'sheroes' and strengthening the power of sisterhood and self-care around kitchen tables that can pivot their health and wellness and their families."

For more information on Giant's efforts to improve nutrition education and healthy food access, visit www.giantfood.com/nutrition.

About Giant Food

This year, Giant Food is celebrating 85 years as a community grocery store. Since opening its first location on Georgia Ave. in Washington, DC in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of our customers' lives and the communities it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research, and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 152 full-service pharmacies, 82 full-service PNC Banks and 24 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 155 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivery available to all our market areas in DC, MD, VA and DE, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best product and prices, whenever and however they want it. For more information on Giant, visit: www.giantfood.com.

