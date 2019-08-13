Giant Food Announces the Launch of the 15th Annual Pediatric Cancer Fundraising Program With $2 Million Goal

LANDOVER, Md., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, announced today the launch of the 15th annual fundraising program for pediatric cancer designed to support cancer research initiatives. Giant aims to raise at least $2 million throughout the eight-week program, running from Aug. 16 to Oct. 10, from the sale of $5 coupon books valued at over $30. All funds raised will be donated to Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center and The Children's Cancer Foundation, Inc. to support ongoing cancer research.

Since the program's inception in 2005, Giant Food has raised more than $21.3 million for pediatric cancer research. During the campaign, Giant shoppers are able to participate by purchasing a Pediatric Cancer coupon book at their local store. Shoppers can also participate by purchasing qualifying flower bouquets that include a Pediatric Cancer bouquet pick. For every bouquet sold, $.50 of the proceeds will be donated to the Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

"Each year, we're honored to help support the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center and The Children's Cancer Foundation in furthering their pediatric cancer research efforts," said Ira Kress, Interim President of Giant Food. "The program is a proven success each year and the Giant family is excited to join together with the community to raise awareness and funds to support these local organizations, who do an excellent job discovering treatments for childhood cancer."

This year, three young local cancer fighters serve as Giant Food Pediatric Cancer ambassadors. These children, and many others like them, have faced many challenges, but the treatments they have received, as a result of Giant's support, have helped them lead healthier lives.

Five-year-old Logan was diagnosed with B-cell leukemia at age two. After 2.5 years of treatment, she was declared cancer-free. Logan loves to watch and record videos, and spend her time with her sisters, including her identical twin Raegan, in her hometown of Baltimore, MD .

Ankith, a fifteen-year-old from Aldie, VA , was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma. Ankith loves to play sports, most notably soccer and basketball. Off the court, Ankith has a passion for construction and real estate and plans to get a degree in architecture after high school.

Ryleigh is a nine-year-old from Abingdon, MD , and has been diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. She has a passion for cats, her favorite being her family pet, Oliver. When not playing with her cat, Ryleigh loves to swim, draw and listen to music.

"This fundraiser is important for providing our team with the tools that they need to continue treatment and research," said Dr. Donald Small, Director of Pediatric Oncology at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center. "The program helps us offer the children the expert care that they need and we are glad to partner with Giant each year as they stand behind our ongoing efforts."

About Giant Food

Giant Food is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia. Giant Food employs approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 154 full-service pharmacies. For more information on Giant, visit www.giantfood.com.

About Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center

One of only 50 cancer centers in the country designated by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) as a Comprehensive Cancer Center, the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center has active programs in clinical research, laboratory research, education, community outreach, and prevention and control. The Kimmel Cancer Center is the only Comprehensive Cancer Center in the state of Maryland.

About The Children's Cancer Foundation, Inc.

The Children's Cancer Foundation is committed to funding locally-based researchers, programs and facilities until every child is assured a healthy future. Founded in 1983, and currently based in Columbia, MD, The Children's Cancer Foundation, Inc. (CCF) has awarded grants of over $38 million to area hospitals and researchers to more effectively treat children facing a diagnosis of cancer. CCF concentrates on raising funds locally and partners with local hospitals in the Baltimore-Washington, D.C. area. More about CCF can be found by visiting: childrenscancerfoundation.org. The Children's Cancer Foundation, Inc., is tax exempt under Section 501(c)(3).

SOURCE Giant Food

Related Links

https://giantfood.com

