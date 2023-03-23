Giant Food Debuts First In-Store Fast Casual Restaurant at Ellicott City, MD Location

Nalley Fresh will serve customizable salads, wraps and bowls

LANDOVER, Md., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, announces the opening of its first in-store fast-casual restaurant in partnership with Maryland-based chain Nalley Fresh. The new location will open at Giant's Ellicott City, MD location on Friday, March 24, and offer customers a selection of highly customizable, healthy and fresh meal options to further elevate the in-store shopping experience.

Perfect for lunch or dinner, Nalley Fresh is a chef-driven concept that makes everything fresh daily and features a wide variety of customizable salads, wraps and bowls. The new in-store restaurant counter, which will be open daily from 11:00 a.m.-7:30 p.m., will allow customers to create delicious, personalized meals from house-made, specialty proteins and over a hundred different topping options, including dressings, sauces and broths.

Nalley Fresh offers a wide selection, including vegan and vegetarian protein options, international flavors and more. Customers can build their own custom creation or choose one of Nalley Fresh's signature dishes designed by founder and chef Greg Nalley himself.

"We are thrilled to bring Nalley Fresh to our Ellicott City store and provide our customers with an unbeatable one-stop shopping experience," said Gregg Dorazio, Director of E-commerce at Giant Food. "We know our customers will enjoy the convenient, healthy and delicious meal offerings, and we're proud to welcome this local concept right in-store at Giant."

Chef Greg Nalley first ventured into the restaurant business after receiving a life-changing cancer diagnosis in 2001 that inspired him to pursue his longtime dream of running his own restaurant. He went on to open the first Nalley Fresh location in 2011, applying customization aspects to a diverse and healthy food profile. Giant Food's partnership with Nalley Fresh marks the restaurant chain's tenth location. The new location will also be able to fulfill third-party delivery orders (e.g. DoorDash, UberEats) for added convenience.

"We are very excited to partner with a local brand like Giant Food to provide the Nalley Fresh experience for their customers," said Greg Nalley, Founder and Owner of Nalley Fresh. "We look forward to providing nutritious, delicious food that is backed up by premier customer service in a friendly and fun atmosphere."

ABOUT GIANT FOOD

Since opening its first location 87 years ago in Washington, D.C. in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 165 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 165 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies and 27 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 162 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivers available in all of its markets, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best products and prices, whenever and however they choose. For more information on Giant, visit: www.giantfood.com.

ABOUT NALLEY FRESH

Nalley Fresh is a chef-driven restaurant chain that specializes in salads, wraps and bowls with house-made proteins, over 100 fresh ingredients and more than 15 international flavors. Our dishes are perfect for lunch or dinner, and we prepare everything fresh in-house every day. You can choose from signature selections designed by Chef Greg Nalley or create your own dish to fit your dietary needs or fitness plan, whether you prefer low-carb, keto, Noom, vegetarian or indulgent options. At Nalley Fresh, you have the ability to eat as healthy as you desire. Design your own healthy!™

In 2011, Nalley opened his first Nalley Fresh restaurant on Baltimore Street by applying the customization aspect of restaurants like Chipotle to a more diverse and healthy food profile. For more information on Nalley Fresh, visit: www.nalleyfresh.com.

