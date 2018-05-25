Giant Food Designates USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore as Beneficiary of Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle

WASHINGTON, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Returning for its third year as the title sponsor of the annual Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle, Giant Food is proud to announce that this year's event will once again support the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore (USO-Metro). Giant Food will be raising donation funds in-store starting Memorial Day, May 28, in addition to donating proceeds from the Barbecue Battle, one of D.C.'s largest food festivals, welcoming over 100,000 fans annually and taking place on Saturday, June 23rd and Sunday, June 24th.

(PRNewsfoto/Giant Food)...

A longtime supporter of USO-Metro, Giant Food has contributed more than $1.2 million to support services and programs for U.S. military communities. This year, Giant Food aims to best last year's record and raise more than $500,000. All donations go directly to USO-Metro to help active duty service members stay connected to their home communities.

"We're honored to play a leading role in helping aid USO-Metro in everything they do to support military service members during and after duty," said Gordon Reid, President of Giant Food. "We are undoubtedly proud to say our commitment to helping military families will continue to grow in the future."

"This event, with the support made possible by Giant Food, is one of the most significant fundraisers for our organization each year," said Elaine Rogers, President and CEO of the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore. "Our organization is so honored to be supported in our efforts to connect members of the military to their family, home and country and ensure service members are given the appropriate assistance they need and deserve."

Tickets to the Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle can be purchased at the entrance gate and online. All Giant Food stores are also offering a buy one, get one free admission coupon. Children 12 years old-and-under enter for free when accompanied by an adult. To learn more about Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle and to purchase tickets, visit http://bbqindc.com.

About Giant Food

Giant Food of Landover, Md. is committed to helping its customers save time, save money and eat well. Headquartered in Landover, Md., Giant operates 166 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia, and employs approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 166 stores are 156 full-service pharmacies. For more information on Giant, visit www.giantfood.com.

About USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore

Dedicated to "serving those who serve, and their families" in Washington D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia, USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore (USO-Metro) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization chartered by Congress and trusted by the community since 1941. USO-Metro consistently earns the highest rating on Charity Navigator for outperforming most charities in its cause and exceeding industry standards. As a non-government-funded organization, it is only through the generous financial, in-kind and volunteer support of individuals and corporate partners that USO-Metro is able to succeed in its mission: to strengthen America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. USO-Metro constantly adapts its programs and services at area military hospitals, through its Mobile USO, five USO Centers and four USO airport lounges to meet the needs of our military. Signature programs and services include holiday programs, career transition programs, and caring for our wounded, ill and injured troops and their caregivers. Designate CFC #63343 or United Way National Capital Area #8202 to contribute. For more information or to get involved, please visit usometro.org or connect online @USOMetroDC.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/giant-food-designates-uso-of-metropolitan-washington-baltimore-as-beneficiary-of-giant-national-capital-barbecue-battle-300654983.html

SOURCE Giant Food

Related Links

http://www.giantfood.com

