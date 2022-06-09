Vehicles are the First Giant Delivers Electric Step-Vans

Purchase Made Possible Through Grant from the Maryland Energy Administration

LANDOVER, Md., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington, D.C. regional grocery chain, announces today the deployment of two brand new, fully electric Giant Delivers vehicles. The electric step-van vehicles join Giant's fleet of 128 vehicles based in Hanover, Md. making daily deliveries to customers throughout Giant's markets of Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.

Giant Food Hits the Road in New Electric Vehicles for Customer Deliveries

The deployment was made possible through a grant awarded to Giant by the Clean Fuels Incentive Program (CFIP), created and managed by the Maryland Energy Administration (MEA). The program is designed to create a cleaner and greener transportation sector within Maryland and improve the state's economy and environment in the process.

Over the next several years Giant plans to transition more of its Giant Delivers fleet to all-electric, and the deployment of these first two vehicles marks the next stage in Giant's commitment to making a positive environmental impact. The new vehicles can cover 105 miles on one charge out of Giant's Hanover, Md. warehouse and will allow Giant Delivers drivers to omit fuel stops during the course of daily deliveries.

"Cleaner transportation is part of Giant's larger sustainability efforts and commitment to supporting the local environment," said Joe Urban, Vice President of Distribution Operations at Giant Food. "We are excited to bring these vehicles into our Giant Delivers fleet and kick off the transition to all-electric delivery."

The two vehicles were purchased from Motiv Power Systems, a Silicon Valley innovator of medium duty all-electric trucks and buses engineered and made in America. The vehicles will produce zero emissions and quieter operations while still providing the same grocery storage capacity. Over the lifetime of the vehicles, they are expected to displace over 210,000 gallons of petroleum and reduce GHG emissions by 63%.

"We are thrilled to represent another EV milestone through our Clean Fuels Incentive Program for Maryland," said MEA Director, Dr. Mary Beth Tung. "As we continue to cement our standing as a transportation electrification leader, we know that supporting the deployment of fleet electric vehicles reduces our reliance on foreign petroleum and emissions, while also lowering operating costs for businesses."

For more information about Giant's sustainability efforts, visit https://giantfood.com/pages/sustainability.

About Giant Food

Since opening its first location over 85 years ago in Washington, D.C. in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 152 full-service pharmacies, 92 full-service PNC Banks and 26 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 159 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivers available in all of its markets, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best products and prices, whenever and however they choose. For more information on Giant, visit: www.giantfood.com.

About Maryland Energy Administration

The Maryland Energy Administration (MEA) advises the governor and general assembly on all energy matters, promoting affordable, reliable and cleaner energy. MEA develops and administers programs and policy to support and expand all sectors of the State's economy while benefiting all Marylanders and implementing legislation. Please visit Energy.Maryland.gov and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter for more information.

About Motiv Power Systems

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Motiv Power Systems delivers medium-duty commercial all-electric trucks and buses, along with charging infrastructure and guidance for deploying commercial fleets. Specializing in step vans, shuttle buses, and box trucks, Motiv is an innovative provider of daily-use zero-emission vehicles for moving people and goods with 98% uptime and intense customer-driven focus. The company's solutions not only offer fleets up to 85% operations and maintenance cost savings but also provide operators and riders a healthier and more comfortable experience without polluting the communities they serve. For more information about the company's products, services, or career opportunities, please visit motivps.com.

SOURCE Giant Food