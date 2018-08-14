Giant Food Launches 14th Annual Pediatric Cancer Fundraising Program, Setting $2 Million Donation Goal

LANDOVER, Md., Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, announced today the kick off of its annual pediatric cancer fundraising program created to support pediatric cancer research during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Giant has set a goal of raising $2 million throughout the eight-week program, running Aug. 17 to Oct. 11. The funds from sales of $5 coupon books valued at $50 will go directly to the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center and The Children's Cancer Foundation, Inc. Since 2005, Giant Food has raised $19.2 million for pediatric cancer research.

This year, the annual pediatric cancer fundraising program launches a new initiative in addition to the sale of coupon books. For every bouquet of flowers, with a Pediatric Cancer bouquet pick in them, purchased at a Giant location during the campaign, $.50 of the proceeds will go to the Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

"We are privileged to have the opportunity to support those that lead in pediatric cancer research and we look forward to raising awareness and funds for the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center and The Children's Cancer Foundation again this year," said Gordon Reid, President, Giant Food. "The Giant family, standing beside our local community, is motivated to help to raise money to advance the important work our partner organizations do."

Three local children who are current patients at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center have been selected as program ambassadors. Each profiled below has experienced a range of challenges, but the medical treatments they have received have assisted in enabling them to lead happier and healthier lives.

Cade is a four-year-old from Manchester, MD and has been diagnosed with Medulloblastoma. He is an energetic boy who loves playing soccer and wrestling with his older brothers Ryder and Tanner. One of his favorite things to do is play with superhero toys, action figures and miniature cars. If he could have any super power, he'd choose to fly like his all-time favorite hero – Superman.

and has been diagnosed with Medulloblastoma. He is an energetic boy who loves playing soccer and wrestling with his older brothers Ryder and Tanner. One of his favorite things to do is play with superhero toys, action figures and miniature cars. If he could have any super power, he'd choose to fly like his all-time favorite hero – Superman. Ashley is an athletic eleven-year-old who has been diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. She enjoys school, cheerleading, playing lacrosse, being with her friends and hanging out with her younger sister, Jocelyn, in their hometown of Pasadena, MD . If Ashley could have super powers, she would choose invisibility and super strength.

. If Ashley could have super powers, she would choose invisibility and super strength. Willian, a fourteen-year-old from Baltimore, MD , who is currently in the 9th grade, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. His favorite activities are playing soccer, running and PlayStation 4 – he's practically unbeatable at FIFA. If he could have multiple super powers, he would pick super speed and the ability to morph into animals.

"This annual program, made possible by Giant, is an important fundraiser for Johns Hopkins," said Dr. Donald Small, Director of Pediatric Oncology at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center. "It awards us the support to continue the research and treatment we need to help these children, so we are happy to be partnering with Giant once again."

About Giant Food



Giant Food is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 166 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia. Giant Food employs approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 166 stores are 156 full-service pharmacies. For more information on Giant, visit www.giantfood.com.

About Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center



One of only 40 cancer centers in the country designated by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) as a Comprehensive Cancer Center, the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center has active programs in clinical research, laboratory research, education, community outreach, and prevention and control. The Kimmel Cancer Center is the only Comprehensive Cancer Center in the state of Maryland.

About The Children's Cancer Foundation, Inc.



The Children's Cancer Foundation, Inc. (CCF), a local non-profit organization not affiliated with any national charity, was founded in 1983 by Board President Shirley Howard. Since then, the Foundation has raised and donated over $36.5 million dollars to hospitals and researchers in the Maryland/DC Corridor including: The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Pediatric Oncology & Pediatric Neurosurgery), University of Maryland Medical Center, The Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, Children's National Medical Center, National Cancer Institute at National Institutes of Health (NIH), Sinai Hospital, and The Children's Inn at NIH.

SOURCE Giant Food

Related Links

http://www.giantfood.com

