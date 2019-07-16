Giant Food Launches Community Bag Program Powered by Bags 4 My Cause

LANDOVER, Md., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, is launching the Community Bag Program, a program designed to empower customers to support local nonprofit organizations while working to reduce single-use paper and plastic waste in the environment.

(PRNewsfoto/Giant Food)

Each reusable Community Bag comes with an attached Giving Tag. The Giving Tag allows customers to designate a $1 donation to a locally active nonprofit of their choice. The reusable Community Bags with attached Giving Tags are available at all Giant Food stores and retail for $2.50 per bag.

"The Community Bag Program is a way we can bring our community together to support the organizations that make a difference in our own backyard while also encouraging actions that reduce our carbon footprint," said Ira Kress, Interim President of Giant Food. "Giant has always been committed to being a better neighbor, and the Community Bag Program is a perfect fit to furthering our mission."

Customers looking to designate their $1 donation after purchasing the reusable Community Bag should remove the scratch-off layer on their Giving Tag to reveal a unique identifier code. They can then visit mygiantfoodcause.com, enter the code into the form on the website and select the nonprofit that they would like to receive the $1 donation. A list of over 2,500 nonprofits active throughout the areas Giant serves in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Delaware has been pre-populated for customers to choose from. Customers may alternatively select a new nonprofit for consideration.

If a customer does not direct the donation within seven days from the date of purchase, it will be donated to the default nonprofit of the month selected by the local store where the Community Bag was purchased from.

To learn more about the Community Bag Program and track the various organizations supported and the number of shopping bags saved, visit https://giantfood.bags4mycause.com/. The Community Bag Program is a reusable bag program powered by Bags 4 My Cause. To learn more about Bags 4 My Cause, please visit https://bags4mycause.com/.

About Giant Food

Giant Food is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia. Giant Food employs approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 154 full-service pharmacies. For more information on Giant, visit www.giantfood.com.

SOURCE Giant Food

