Giant Food Launches #HealthyAtWork Challenge for the Month of October

LANDOVER, Md. , Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, today announced a companywide #HealthyAtWork challenge to support in-house workplace wellness initiatives. Modeled after Giant's #HealthyAtHome initiative that took place in May, Giant's in-house team of 11 licensed nutrition professionals will lead the program that encourages associates to move more and add healthier options to their plates.

"Although many of our customers have settled into a new life routine, our associates remain on the frontlines maintaining a sense of normalcy for the community," said Lisa Coleman, MS, RD, and Director of Healthy Living at Giant Food. "Our goal is to essentially 'care for the caregivers' by focusing on ways we can help our associates stay healthy and #HealthyAtWork is just one of the ways we can support this goal."

The #HealthyAtWork challenge will prompt associates with simple weekly goals that build on each other to create habits that support a healthier overall lifestyle:

Week 1: Hydrate to feel great! Rethink the sugary drinks and opt for water instead.

Week 2: Pick produce! When planning a meal or snack, aim to include a fruit or veggie.

Week 3: Swap for stars! Look for healthier versions of favorite foods labeled with Giant's Guiding Stars nutrition navigation system ratings.

Week 4: Try something new! Shake-up mealtime boredom with a new ingredient or recipe.

Associates will follow the program using a #HealthyAtWork booklet filled with tips and coupons, by viewing brief nutritionist-led weekly videos, and by interacting on the nutrition team's Facebook group. Shoppers will also see associates wearing #HealthyAtWork buttons and be encouraged via in-store radio to join in on the weekly challenges.

Associates are encouraged to share how they are getting #HealthyAtWork on Giant's new 'Healthy Living by Giant' company Facebook Group using the #HealthyAtWork hashtag.

This campaign marks Giant's latest effort in supporting the wellbeing of associates and the community, in addition to several other nutritional services including weekly online nutrition and healthy living classes, personalized online consultations, and more.

The Giant nutrition team also continues to offer customized #HealthyAtWork programing for any interested local groups and businesses through its Workplace Wellness programming. Business and groups can contact [email protected] to learn more about bringing a personalized challenge to their workplace.

In the coming months, Giant will launch further nutrition-focused programs to support its local communities, including a 6 Weeks to Wellness program in partnership with #FITDC that will begin in November.

For more information, on the #HealthyAtWork challenge or other services offered by Giant's team of in-store nutritionists visit giantfood.com/nutrition.

About Giant Food

Giant Food is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies, 82 full-service PNC Banks and 24 Starbucks locations. With flexible options and convenient solutions, Giant fits all the ways today's busy consumers want to shop – whether in store, via Giant Pickup or home delivery from Giant Delivers which combined serves 157 store locations. For more information on Giant, visit www.giantfood.com.

