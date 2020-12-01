Giant Food Launches "Lend a Hand for Hunger" Holiday Program to Benefit Local Food Banks

LANDOVER, Md., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, announces today "Lend a Hand for Hunger" to benefit five area food banks – Capital Area Food Bank, Maryland Food Bank, Food Bank of Delaware, Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank and Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, all part of the Feeding America network which projects 1 in 6 people nationally could face food insecurity in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign, running from December 1 to December 15 in all 164 Giant stores, gives customers an opportunity to get involved in supporting their neighbors by rounding up their change on their in-store purchases to the nearest dollar amount at checkout. Giant Food has also donated 6,000 Nature's Promise turkeys that will assist in feeding over 72,000 people this holiday season.

"We are pleased to continue the annual tradition of supporting our food bank partners in the form of turkey donations and are excited to give our customers a new opportunity to support their neighbors in need as well," said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. "Giant values the importance of being a good neighbor and we are grateful that our customers continue to support us in this mission at a time when it is so vital."

Giant is also teaming up with Interactions Marketing which will supply food donations from vendor partners like RX Bar, Unilever and Kraft.

"Interactions Marketing is happy to partner with Giant Food to help support the local food banks in their fight against food insecurity, which has been heightened by COVID-19," said Alonso Garcia, Executive Vice President of Interactions Marketing, an Advantage Marketing Partners agency.

Since 2011, Giant has donated nearly 40,000 turkeys to its local Feeding America food banks in efforts to alleviate hunger around the holidays for families and individuals in the region. To learn more about Giant's efforts to support food insecurity and hunger relief in the communities it serves, visit giantfood.com/pages/community.

Giant will be observing normal hours throughout the holiday season to provide convenient shopping times and a one-stop-shop for grocery needs in-store. While demand for online grocery remains high, customers can also safely and efficiently browse aisles, fill their carts, and schedule a contactless Giant Pickup or Giant Delivers order. For more information about Giant Food's services, visit giantfood.com.

