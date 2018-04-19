Giant Food Launches Taste of Inspirations Premium Product Line

LANDOVER, Md., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food of Landover, Md. is launching Taste of Inspirations, its newest line of deliciously convenient and distinctive premium food products. Including more than 85 exceptional tasting and handcrafted items, Taste of Inspirations products are now available at all 166 Giant stores.

The new line joins popular store brands, including Nature's Promise which offers a full range of organic and free-from items, and Etos, affordable-premium personal care products, all offering Giant customers a complete range of quality products.

(PRNewsfoto/Giant Food)...

Found throughout most aisles in the store, Taste of Inspirations features pastas, sauces, frozen appetizers, pizzas, desserts, marinades, dressings and more. Consumers will delight in flavorful items such as Three Herb Fettucine, Grilled Pineapple BBQ Sauce, Sweet Bourbon Marinade, White Chocolate Raspberry Gelato, and Chocolate Lava Cake.

"We are excited for our shoppers to discover new favorites with the introduction of the Taste of Inspirations line," said Tonya Herring, Senior Vice President of Merchandising at Giant Food. "From shaking up the regular dinner routine with our Grilled Pineapple BBQ Sauce, to treating dinner guests to our Chocolate Lava Cake, this line can be part of the everyday indulgences that bring something extra special to our customers, helping them create memorable dining experiences with ease."

To emphasize the ease and versatility of the new line, Giant Food is offering in-store tastings on April 28th and 29th for shoppers to explore the new products that add special meals and flavors to the everyday menu.

For more information about Taste of Inspirations and in-store tastings visit https://giantfood.com/ or your local Giant Food store.

About Giant Food of Landover, Md.

Giant Food of Landover, Md. is committed to helping its customers save time, save money and eat well. Headquartered in Landover, Md., Giant operates 166 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia, and employs approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 166 stores are 156 full-service pharmacies. For more information on Giant, visit www.giantfood.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/giant-food-launches-taste-of-inspirations-premium-product-line-300632947.html

SOURCE Giant Food

Related Links

https://giantfood.com

