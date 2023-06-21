Giant Food Launches World-Famous Ben's Chili Bowl In Stores

Ben's Chili Bowl Half Smokes and Chili will now be available to Giant customers across Washington, D.C., Virginia, Maryland and Delaware

LANDOVER, Md., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington, D.C. regional grocery chain, today announces the launch of Ben's Chili Bowl's world-famous Chili and Half Smokes available in the prepared food sections and hot bars in Giant stores throughout Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Delaware beginning Friday, June 23. This signifies the first chili retail distribution partnership for Ben's Chili Bowl, a staple in the Washington, D.C. community.

Giant will offer Ben's Chili Bowl Original and Spicy Half Smokes, Chili Con Carne, Turkey Chili and the secret Chili Sauce that cannot be purchased anywhere else, so customers can enjoy Washington, D.C.'s favorite family recipes in their own kitchens.

"Ben's Chili Bowl has remained a respected business within our community since 1958 and the opportunity to partner with the brand and expand the Ali family's legacy was a no-brainer," said Ira Kress, President at Giant Food. "We are proud to introduce Ben's Chili Bowl's fan-favorite recipes and menu items into our stores, and we are sure they will be a welcomed addition for our customers."

As an inter-generational family business and local landmark in the Washington, D.C community, Ben's Chili Bowl serves up its legendary Half Smokes and Chilis, delighting locals, travelers, celebrities and dignitaries alike. Their secret family recipes have been a staple in the community for over 64 years. For more information on Ben's, please visit: www.benschilibowl.com.

"We've been blessed to serve our beloved DMV community for nearly 65 years, and in all that time we never expected to sell our products at the retail level," said Virginia Ali, co-founder of Ben's Chili Bowl. "When we first met the wonderful team at Giant, we realized that it would be a perfect fit because we all share the same values, including our deep dedication to serving our community. I only wish Ben was still here with us because he would be so proud!"

For more information and to find Ben's Chili Bowl in a Giant store near you, visit giantfood.com

ABOUT GIANT FOOD

Since opening its first location 87 years ago in Washington, D.C. in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 165 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 165 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies and 27 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 162 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivers available in all of its markets, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best products and prices, whenever and however they choose. For more information on Giant, visit: www.giantfood.com.

