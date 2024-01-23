Giant Food Opens New Store in Bethesda, MD.

With 65,000 square feet, Giant's newest location offers top-of-the-line amenities, on-site pharmacy and Ledo Pizza Corner Shoppe

LANDOVER, Md., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington, D.C. regional grocery chain, announces the grand opening of a new Maryland store located at 5320 Zenith Overlook in Bethesda. Doors officially open at 6 a.m. on Friday, January 26th.

The opening brings a new pharmacy to the Bethesda community along with amenities, including full-service meat and seafood departments, an expanded gourmet cheese selection, expansive prepared food offerings, freshly made sushi and a Starbucks.

"We're thrilled to introduce a new store to the Bethesda community, including our newest pharmacy, offering ample space, expansive departments, great value and plenty of services and conveniences to delight our customers," said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food.

The full-service Giant Food Pharmacy offers a variety of services such as vaccine administrations by Giant's certified pharmacists, as well as free consultations, including recommendations and assistance with selecting appropriate over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription (Rx) products. Giant also recently expanded its Flexible Rewards® loyalty program so members can earn points through eligible pharmacy transactions, including prescriptions and immunizations.

Ledo Pizza Corner Shoppe

Giant is also proud to expand its partnership with local favorite and square pizza enthusiasts, Ledo Pizza. In the Giant Food Deli section, customers will find the same pastry-thin, square crust and sweet tomato sauce that they've loved from Ledo Pizza since its first pizzeria opened in Adelphi, Maryland, during the 1950s. Customers can enjoy fresh handmade dough with high-quality toppings by purchasing a Take and Bake Ledo Pizza to warm up at home or ordering one fresh and hot from the oven. This marks the 13th Ledo Pizza Corner Shoppe location for Giant Food.

With a commitment to spotlighting local food favorites, Giant has also partnered with Ben's Chili Bowl, another iconic D.C. restaurant, bringing an array of beloved comfort foods to its one-stop-shopping experience.

"Food is a reflection of the communities in which we live. Unique restaurants like Ledo Pizza and Ben's Chili Bowl are special, integral fixtures that truly provide a taste of home," continues Kress. "Featuring them in our stores is something very special for Giant and our customers."

"We're excited to celebrate the 13th Ledo Pizza Corner Shoppe location in the beautiful new Giant Food store in Bethesda," says Jamie Beall, CEO of Ledo Pizza. "Our customers have loved having a convenient way to pick up our iconic square pizzas on the go, and partnering with another iconic local brand like Giant Food has been the perfect way to expand our Ledo Pizza family."

This new store replaces the Giant Food store located at 5400 Westbard Ave. in Bethesda. All staff members were offered the opportunity to transfer to the nearby store and loyal customers will not experience an interruption in service as the new store will open the following morning after the Westbard Ave location closes.

For more information about Giant, visit giantfood.com. For more information or to contact Giant's nutritionists, visit giantfood.com/nutrition.

About Giant Food

Since opening its first location over 87 years ago in Washington, D.C. in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 165 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 165 stores are 154 full-service pharmacies and 28 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 162 Giant Pickup locations and delivery options available in all of its markets, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best products and prices, whenever and however they choose. For more information on Giant Food, visit giantfood.com.

