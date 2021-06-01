Giant Food Teams Up With P&G and Kellogg's for E-Commerce Experience in Celebration of Pride Month

LANDOVER, Md., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food today announces that it has teamed up with Procter & Gamble (P&G) and Kellogg's to celebrate Pride Month. Throughout June, a dedicated immersive e-commerce experience on GiantFood.com features exclusive recipes curated by celebrity chef, cookbook author and LGBTQ+ advocate Elizabeth Falkner and special offers from participating brands. The pages spotlight LGBT-owned brands and offer customers the opportunity to get involved with Can't Cancel Pride 2021.

"We're excited to team up with P&G and Kellogg's to celebrate Pride Month and support the diverse voices that make our communities so special," said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food and Executive Sponsor of Giant's Pride Business Resource Group. "Over the past year, we have been working to bring more awareness to our LGBT-owned products through our shelf labeling program and media campaigns. The Pride Month online experience is another great opportunity for customers to discover these products and join us in supporting our LGBT business partners."

Throughout the month of June, Giant customers can shop special online offers on select items from P&G to help them celebrate Pride Month, including ingredients featured in four exclusive recipes Chef Falkner has created for Giant customers:

Fish Tacos with Enselada de Repollo

Baba Ganouj

Kale Salad with Cashews, Mozzarella and Cumin Lime Vinaigrette

Thai Flavors Chicken Burger with Peanut Chili Special Sauce and Ginger Slaw

Each recipe on GiantFood.com is paired with a video of Chef Falkner preparing the recipe, plus a full shopping list and instructions, making it easy to prepare tasty recipes to share with family and friends in celebration of Pride Month. Customers can order all the ingredients straight to their doors through Giant Delivers or schedule a pickup at their local store through Giant Pickup. Customers can also receive free pickup on Giant Pickup orders when spending $15 or more on participating items and free delivery on Giant Delivers orders of $25 or more on participating items.

Giant is also offering Kellogg's limited-edition Together With Pride cereal both in-store and online throughout the month of June. The Together With Pride cereal, featuring berry-flavored rainbow hearts dusted with edible glitter, made by Kellogg's in collaboration with GLAAD, supports the organization's efforts in accelerating acceptance and advancing equality for the LGBTQ+ community.

Giant's Pride Month landing page spotlights LGBT-owned businesses as well as offers customers the opportunity to take part in Can't Cancel Pride 2021, the celebration to raise visibility and funds benefitting organizations that positively impact and support the LGBTQ+ community. To support the event, Giant will match P&G and donate $12,500 for a total of $25,000 to benefit Can't Cancel Pride 2021.

To explore the Pride pages, recipes and products, visit giantfood.com/pages/pride.

About Giant Food

This year, Giant Food is celebrating 85 years as a community grocery store. Since opening its first location on Georgia Ave. in Washington, DC in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of its customers' lives and the communities it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 152 full-service pharmacies, 82 full-service PNC Banks and 24 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 147 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivery available to all market areas in DC, MD, VA and DE, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best product and prices, whenever and however they want. For more information on Giant, visit: www.giantfood.com.

SOURCE Giant Food