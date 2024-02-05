Giant Pharmacy Launches CPR Certification Program for Local Organizations and Businesses

The CPR Certification Program is a First for the Retail Pharmacy Industry

LANDOVER, Md., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington, D.C. regional grocery chain, today announces the launch of its CPR Certification Program, a new service offered to local businesses and organizations. The program, offering two-year certifications led by Giant Food's certified pharmacists, will provide the skills necessary to respond to life-threatening cardiac emergencies. The program, which will offer convenient on-site training at your location, makes Giant the first community pharmacy to offer this type of service.

Program participants will learn to recognize and respond to cardiac emergencies and receive the most up-to-date guidelines for performing CPR, in accordance with recommendations from the American Heart Association. The course will teach the proper way to perform chest compressions, rescue breathing, and will cover the proper varying methods for adult, child and infant CPR plus AED training.  

Survival rates triple when CPR is started within two minutes of an individual collapsing,1 however only 18%2 of Americans are up to date with CPR training, indicating a need for further education.

"We believe it's critical to have the skills necessary to respond to life threatening emergencies," said Paul Zvaleny, Director of Pharmacy Operations at Giant Food. "With the launch of this program, we hope to reach and teach as many individuals and organizations in our communities as possible to share these important lifesaving skills, in a convenient and accessible way.  Cardiac arrest can happen at anytime, anywhere and learning how to perform CPR will improve the chances of survival."

Giant's CPR Certification Program is available for groups of six or more individuals starting at $69.99 per person. Contact the Giant CPR team at [email protected] to learn more about developing a custom certification program for any organization. For more information on Giant Pharmacy services, please visit www.giantfood.com/pharmacy.

About Giant Food
Since opening its first location over 87 years ago in Washington, D.C. in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 165 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 165 stores are 154 full-service pharmacies and 28 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 162 Giant Pickup locations and delivery options available in all of its markets, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best products and prices, whenever and however they choose. For more information on Giant Food, visit giantfood.com.

