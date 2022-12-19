Giant Pharmacy Now Offering On-Site Flu and Strep Throat Testing with Results in 10 Minutes

Giant is the first grocery retail pharmacy in the region to bring flu and strep throat testing to local customers

LANDOVER, Md., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington, D.C. regional grocery chain, today announces that 14 Giant Pharmacy locations throughout Maryland and Virginia are now offering on-site testing for flu A and B strains and strep throat for individuals three years of age and older. Giant's flu and strep throat testing joins its other reliable and convenient medical services, including Covid-19 antibody testing and immunizations including updated Covid-19 (bivalent) boosters, all as part of the retailer's effort to expand convenient point-of-care testing access and support the health of its communities.

Testing is administered by Giant's certified in-store pharmacists or certified technicians and results will be received within 10 minutes. If further consultation is needed, Giant Pharmacy offers an optional telehealth visit with a healthcare provider through Physician 360 ($29.95 fee applies payable to Physician 360 with discount code "GIANT") to receive a consultation and any needed prescriptions, without ever leaving the pharmacy.

"Giant Food is committed to helping our customers by being a one-stop solution for not just their food needs, but also as part of their whole wellness package. By offering these new testing services, we are enabling customers to get their results instantly, speak to a doctor, and receive their medicine without ever leaving a Giant Pharmacy," said Paul Zvaleny, Director of Pharmacy Operations at Giant Food. "Our Giant Pharmacy team is committed to keeping our communities in good health and we continue to keep our flu and cold products stocked for customers during this time of year when seasonal illness is often at a high."

The cost of flu testing is $39.99, and the cost of strep throat testing is $29.99, though these fees may be FSA/HSA eligible and patients are encouraged to contact their plan provider for more information.

Patients are required to make an appointment and can be booked online at https://giantfood.com/pages/diagnostic-testing. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Giant Pharmacy's 14 locations now offering the on-site flu and strep throat testing include:

Store #159: 3757 Old Court Rd Pikesville, MD 212081

212081 Store #2312: 6636 N. Ritchie Highway Glen Burnie, MD 21061

21061 Store #239: 10864 Sudley Manor Drive Manassas, VA 20109

20109 Store #257: 7575 Linton Hall Road Gainesville, VA 20155

20155 Store #2745: 6364A Springfield Plaza Springfield, VA 22150

22150 Store #320: 229 Kentlands Boulevard Gaithersburg, MD 20878

20878 Store #322: 11604 Reistertown Rd Reisterstown, MD 21136

21136 Store #327: 7142 Arlington Road Bethesda, MD 20814

20814 Store #335: 1700 King Fisher Drive Frederick, MD 21701

21701 Store #348: 6050 Daybreak Circle Clarksville, MD 21029

21029 Store #349: 3530 Sugarloaf Parkway Frederick, MD 21704

21704 Store #747: 1450 North Point Village Center Reston, VA 20194

20194 Store #754: 4309 Dale Boulevard Woodbridge, VA 22193

22193 Store #797: 44110 Ashburn Shopping Plaza Unit #160 Ashburn, VA 20147

For more information, or to schedule an on-site flu or strep test, please visit https://giantfood.com/pages/diagnostic-testing.

About Giant Food

Since opening its first location over 86 years ago in Washington, D.C. in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 165 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 165 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies and 27 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 162 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivers available in all of its markets, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best products and prices, whenever and however they choose. For more information on Giant, visit: www.giantfood.com.

SOURCE Giant Food