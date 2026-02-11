Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C., Attorney Lindsay Hazen Recognized as Up & Coming Lawyer by Michigan Lawyers Weekly

TROY, Mich., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. is pleased to announce that attorney Lindsay Hazen has been recognized as an Up & Coming Lawyer by Michigan Lawyers Weekly. This distinction honors attorneys within their first 10 years of practice who have excelled in the legal profession and stand out among their peers.

Lindsay Hazen Up & Coming Lawyer by Michigan Lawyers Weekly

Attorneys selected as Up & Coming Lawyers are establishing themselves as future leaders through their ambition, accomplishments, and dedication to the practice of law. Hazen's recognition reflects her commitment to excellence and meaningful contributions to the legal community.

Lindsay will be honored alongside other distinguished members of the Michigan legal community at an awards ceremony on March 27.

For more information about the Up & Coming Lawyers program, visit:

https://milawyersweekly.com/event/hall-of-fame-up-coming-lawyers/

About GMH

Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. is the 12th largest law firm in Michigan, with over 45 years of legal excellence. With offices in Troy, Lansing, and Munising, the firm's team of 60+ attorneys delivers comprehensive legal services. Recognized as a Top-Tier Law Firm by U.S. News & World Report, the firm has also been named a Cool Place to Work by Crain's Detroit Business and a Top Workplace by the Detroit Free Press. Learn more at www.gmhlaw.com.

SOURCE Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C.