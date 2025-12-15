GIBO Announces Strategic Collaboration with E Total Technology Sdn Bhd to Accelerate Deployment of AI Compute Centers Featuring NVIDIA's Most Advanced Chips

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GIBO Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIBO) today announced a strategic collaboration with Malaysia-based technology and infrastructure solutions provider E Total Technology Sdn Bhd, under which the parties will work together on the planning, site sourcing, feasibility studies, and deployment of next-generation artificial intelligence compute centers in Malaysia. The project is expected to incorporate NVIDIA's most advanced high-performance AI chips and computing architectures, supporting the rapidly growing demand for AI training and inference workloads.

This collaboration represents a significant step in expanding Malaysia's AI infrastructure capabilities, providing scalable and high-performance compute resources to enterprises, research institutions, and digital economy participants across the region.

E Total Technology Sdn Bhd to Lead Local Execution and Feasibility Planning

Under the collaboration framework, E Total Technology Sdn Bhd will serve as the primary local execution and infrastructure partner, responsible for key preparatory and implementation activities, including:

Identification and evaluation of suitable sites for AI compute and data center facilities

Technical, commercial, and operational feasibility studies

Local coordination, regulatory support, and approval processes

Planning and execution support for data center infrastructure and related facilities

Leveraging its experience in infrastructure delivery, engineering coordination, and local regulatory engagement, E Total Technology Sdn Bhd will play a central role in ensuring the efficient and compliant execution of the AI compute center development.

Deploying NVIDIA's Most Advanced AI Chips to Support High-Intensity Compute Workloads

From a technology standpoint, the planned AI compute centers are expected to deploy NVIDIA's latest-generation AI chips and GPU computing platforms, designed to support high-density, high-throughput AI workloads. These capabilities are intended to serve large-scale model training, advanced inference tasks, and multi-industry AI applications, while allowing for future scalability as AI technologies continue to evolve.

The deployment of advanced compute architectures is expected to deliver strong performance efficiency, improved energy utilization, and internationally competitive compute density.

Strengthening Malaysia's Position as a Regional AI Compute Hub

As global adoption of artificial intelligence accelerates, access to reliable, high-performance compute infrastructure has become a critical component of digital economic competitiveness. The collaboration between GIBO and E Total Technology Sdn Bhd aims to introduce internationally benchmarked AI compute infrastructure into Malaysia, further enhancing the country's attractiveness as a regional hub for AI computation and advanced digital infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region.

The parties will continue to evaluate opportunities for future expansion of compute capacity and related infrastructure in response to growing market demand.

SOURCE GIBO Holdings Ltd.